Dharma Productions’ Brahmastra is scheduled for release on September 9, 2022, and it is considered one of the most anticipated films of the production house this year. With actors including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and others, Karan Johar, owner of Dharma Productions, must be expecting a great response from the audience. However, people behind the movie also must be very worried given the recent big flops in Bollywood and the trend of the boycott of several movies for various reasons.

And making the worst fears of the film-makers true, Brahmastra is also facing trouble as one of the production house’s Development Executive, Shreemi Verma, is under fire for her tweets mocking Hindus with Gau Mutra jibes that have gone viral on social media. Verma has deactivated her account after the uproar on social media.

Shreemi Verma deactivated her account. (Source: Twitter)

Shreemi Verma tweeted a series of derogatory and anti-Hindu tweets on her verified Twitter handle in the past few years. In 2019, she proudly declared that her father was a Sanghi, but she was not. ‘Sanghi’ is a term used by the left-leaning section of society to mock Hindus and is often used as a shield by them when they do not have any logical argument. Sanghi literally means someone associated with Rashtriya Swayamseva Sangh or RSS.

If she can use this language for her own father then she can utter any filth on the public platform pic.twitter.com/tbrQMDz1Rn — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) August 29, 2022

A few days back, she wrote, “Bhakts legit have such small d**k energy it’s just embarrassing”. Bhakts is a term used by the left-leaning section of the society used for Hindus supporting RSS/BJP or followers of PM Modi. Though the phrase means ‘showing cockiness or masculinity without skills’, some netizens took the literal meaning of it and said that she was suggesting that ‘Bhakts’ have small genitals.

Wait a minute 😂😂😂 @shreemiverma imagine her dad sees this tweets read all the comments about her woke daughter 🥴🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/oTu9qvmVsr — Gordon Ramasamy Not Periyaar Ramasamy 👊 (@GorD0nRamasamy) August 29, 2022

When she started getting criticized for the tweet, Verma got irked and wrote, “Oh my God, everyone has gone crazy. In fact, they are all proving my point right.” She added, “At least do a Google search to understand what it means. Even expecting Bhakts to fact-check is hilarious to even expect.”

She did not stop there and further mocked those who were opposing her. This time, she brought in their mothers and said, “Those who are asking me how I know that you guys have small ‘Di#k’, your moms told me about it because no other woman is actually going to look at yours.” While in the beginning, there was some genuine confusion as everyone is not well versed with urban slang like ‘small d**k energy’, Verma’s rant in the following tweets implied that she also used it for its literal meaning, proving how much hate she carries for the Hindus, especially those who are devoted towards Hinduism or follow RSS or BJP.

As the opposition to Shreemi intensified on social media, she locked her account. However, by then, her tweets were dug, and more derogatory content surfaced. Screenshots of three tweets from 2020 and 2021 were shared on social media by Twitter handle Gems Of Bollywood, where she had used the Gau Mutra jibe that is used by Islamist terroirists and left-liberals to mock Hindus because they worship cows.

Meet Shreemi Verma, writer at Karan Johar’s @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/GLE1Kciaiy — Gems of Bollywood (@GemsOfBollywood) September 1, 2022

On March 19, 2020, she wrote, “If Modi does a gaumutra shots party at 8 pm, it’ll be pretty wild.”

On March 14, 2020, she wrote, “2 parts lime 3 parts tequila and a dash of gaumutra,” while replying to a tweet of one OCreativityGang (an account that does not exist anymore.

On April 27, 2021, she wrote, “if this situation doesn’t require urgency, then what does? lack of gaumutra? is that when we should panic?” This was the time when India was gripped by the deadly second wave of the Covid pandemic.

With the screenshots of her anti-Hindu tweets, netizens started to post on Twitter that she is associated with Dharma Productions, and by that association, she is linked to the upcoming movie Brahmastra. Netizens called for boycott of the movie for its association with such an Hinduphobic person, which must have led to worries in the production house, and she eventually deactivated her account.

She is not the only one associated with Dharma Productions or the upcoming film Bhramastra who is under attack. Alia Bhatt recently said on camera that if people do not like her work, they can skip watching her films. Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s video where he said he was a beef-eating foodie also went viral attracting criticism.