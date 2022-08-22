Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who is busy promoting Brahmastra, her upcoming movie with husband and co-star Ranbir Kapoor, recently asked audiences to not watch her movies if they did not like her.

#AliaBhatt BREAKS silence on the trolling she faced for being a star kid; says “I can’t keep defending myself verbally. And if you don’t like me, don’t watch me”@aliaa08 https://t.co/nAK5jnUIi5 — BollyHungama (@Bollyhungama) August 22, 2022

Following in the footsteps of Bollywood heavyweights such as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt recently said in an interview with Mid-Day: “I can’t keep defending myself verbally. And if you don’t like me, don’t watch me. I can’t help it. That’s something I can’t do [anything about].”

The actor made the remark when she was asked about the alleged trolling she faced for being a star kid. Bhatt added, “People have something to say. Hopefully, I will prove to them with my movies that I am actually worth the space I occupy.”

“What the hell is this nonsense? Why is this happening for no reason?,” the actress exclaimed when asked about the nepotism controversy in the Indian film industry.

It is pertinent to mention here that back in 2020, Kareena Kapoor Khan had also stated during the nepotism debate that it is the people who have made the stars and that nobody is forcing people to go and watch movies. She then said, “The audience has made us, no one else has made us. Same people pointing fingers are the ones who have made these nepotistic stars right? Aap Jaa Rahe Ho Na Film Dekhne? Mat Jao. Nobody has forced you. So I don’t understand it. I find this whole discussion is completely weird.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan was, however, not the only one to make the arrogant remark. Following the release of his 2014 movie ‘PK’, Aamir Khan also snubbed his fans for objecting to the Hinduphobic nature of the film. While speaking about the matter, he snobbishly remarked, “Mujhe lagta hai ki ya ek democracy hai aur haar aadmi ko apna vichar samne rakhna ka adhikaar hai (This is a democracy and everyone should have the right to express their opinion).

“Agar kisiko film nahin pasand aayi toh usko nahin dekhni chahiye (If someone does not like the movie, then, he should not watch it),” Aamir Khan had said then.

What is more interesting here is that after Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan starrer movie Lal Singh Chadda failed miserably at the box office with social media users calling for the boycott of the movie, Kareena Kapoor reversed her position, begging that people not boycott the film.