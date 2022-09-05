Disturbing visuals have emerged from Kazipet in Telangana wherein a young man can be seen getting hit by a fast-moving train on the railway tracks. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday on the tracks at the Waddepally tank near the Kazipet railway station in the Hanamkonda district in Telangana. The injured, identified as Ch Akshay Raj (17), was reportedly shooting a video for his Instagram reel with his two friends when the incident happened.

Please note that this video contains disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion is advised.

17-year-old grievously injured while making Instagram reel at railway track near Kazipet in #Telangana. pic.twitter.com/2iuisZdVCj — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) September 5, 2022

In the video of the incident that has gone viral on social media, Raj can be seen walking very close to the track to shoot his video. In a couple of seconds, he is hit by the train and thrown aside. His friend, who was recording the video on a mobile phone, is heard warning the youth before he was knocked down.

After the accident, the railway police rushed the youth to the government-run MGM Hospital from where he was later shifted to a private hospital by his relatives. Doctors confirmed that the youth suffered multiple fractures in a leg and also sustained injuries on his face. He is said to be out of danger and recuperating in the hospital.

A gangman of the railways, who was working on the tracks when the incident took place, said, “He was walking along the track closely when the train was coming and he was hit by the engine of the train.”

“Though he was warned to move away from the train by his friends, and other gangmen, he did not pay heed to their warnings,” said the gangman adding that the railway police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.