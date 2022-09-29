Thursday, September 29, 2022
Uttar Pradesh: 20-year-old Hindu man Deepak Tyagi beheaded in Meerut allegedly over relationship with a Muslim girl, 6 arrested so far

The family of Deepak Tyagi has refused to conduct the last rites until the head of the dead body is found.

Deepak Tyagi taliban like murder in Meerut
Image Source: Dainik Jagran
A shocking case of Taliban-style beheading in Parikshitgarh in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district has come to the fore in which 20-year-old Deepak Tyagi was murdered. Deepak Tyagi’s father has filed a complaint against unknown attackers. So far the police have not been able to find the head despite many efforts. Based on the nature of the murder, the police suspect that the perpetrators are from another village. The police started interrogation by taking six people of Ahmedpur Badhala into custody.

The outraged villagers protested against the murder after the discovery of the dead body. SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan, SP Dehat Keshav Kumar, SP Crime Anit Kumar, and CO Amit Rai arrived at the scene and spoke with the residents. Even Dinesh Khatik, Jal Shakti Minister of State, reached out to the people and consoled them. The dog squad was also pressed into service, but the head was not found.

Locals had blocked the road in protest and it was only after minister Dinesh Khatik assured strict action that the road was cleared.

According to a Dainik Jagran report, Deepak Tyagi had many acquaintances from the Muslim community in the nearby Ahmedpur Badala village. Following the discovery of the dead body, 6 people belonging to the Muslim community were taken into custody by the police.

As per a report, Deepak Tyagi had an affair with a daughter of a hairdresser from another community. Police have taken the girl’s relatives into custody and are questioning them to follow this lead. Deepak’s family members had opposed this relation but to no avail.

Deepak Tyagi was the youngest of Dhirendra aka Bhagatji’s four daughters and two sons. He and a family servant had gone to their fields to get fodder. Although he returned after a while, but went missing again, as per the reports. 

The family of Deepak Tyagi has refused to conduct the last rites until the head is found. SSP Rohit Sajwan said that the police are operating on four fronts. On each line, different teams have been deployed. The informer system has been used to deploy all police teams. Following the family’s refusal to carry out the last rites, SSP Rohit Sajwan and SP Dehat Keshav Kumar set up camp at the police station. The Crime Branch and the local police are working together to solve the murder.

