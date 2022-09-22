The Unnao police in Uttar Pradesh arrested six youths for harassing and molesting three Hindu girls in the district’s Lachhi Khera village. The action was initiated in response to a complaint filed by Komal Vajpayee, the mother of these three victims. Komal in her complaint accused Atteq, Raja, Zeeshan, and 4 others of harassing her daughters. The accused had reportedly been pressuring the girls to stop attending school and study in a Madarsa instead.

According to reports, the accused threatened to kidnap the three girls if they did not conform to their demands. The accused reportedly abused and molested the girls when they resisted.

The Unnao police took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm that the Mauranwan PS has taken cognizance and arrested the 6 accused after registering a case against them under relevant sections of the IPC.

थाना मौरावां पुलिस द्वारा सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर 06 अभियुक्तों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है, अग्रेतर विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — UNNAO POLICE (@unnaopolice) September 22, 2022

According to the FIR, the victims are residents of the Lachhi Khera hamlet in the Mauranwan region of Uttar Pradesh’s Purwa tehsil in the Unnao district. According to the mother of the three Hindu girls, who reportedly attend Unnao’s Rajwara School, the accused, Atteq, Raja, Zeeshan, and four others, had been harassing her daughters for the past four years.

Copy of the FIR

Copy of the FIR

She asserted that the accused, who had on several previous occasions hounded and tormented the girls on their way to school, outside their residence, and outside their coaching centre, did so again on September 15 at around 8.45 p.m. as they were coming from their tuition. They made inappropriate remarks and vulgar sounds and gestures at the girls. They allegedly clashed with the victim’s father and threatened to implicate him in a false case when he protested. As evidence to support her claim, the mother alleged in the FIR that the vulgar message sent by the accused was still preserved on the victim’s phone.

Meanwhile, media reports suggest that one of the victims, studying in class 11, alleged that the accused has been pressurizing them to quit their school and join a madarsa instead. She said that the accused often threatened them by saying, “If you want to live in the locality, you have to study in the madarsa.” Reportedly, the terrified Hindu girls have stopped going to school.

The mother of the girls had submitted an application with SP Dinesh Tripathi for action against the Muslim boys, alleging that Mauranwan police station was not taking any action on her complaint. After she questioned the role of the local police in the matter, the SP took cognisance of the complaint, and ordered Amarnath Singh, in-charge of Mauranwan police station, to investigate the matter.