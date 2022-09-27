Tuesday, September 27, 2022
‘US govt gave coffee, biscuits and water to Pakistani delegates, but hosted dinner for Indian MEA Dr Jaishankar’: Journalist laments

Taha Siddqui wrote, "Just found out that Pakistani delegates were served coffee, cookies and water while meeting American counterparts at the US State Department. And immediately after the meeting with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Secretary Blinken was hosting a dinner for DrSJaishankar."

OpIndia Staff
S Jaishankar with US Defense Secretary, and Bilawal Bhutto with Antony Blinken
On Tuesday (September 27), a Pakistani journalist named Taha Siddiqui took to Twitter to lament the cold treatment meted out to Pakistani delegates including Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

In a tweet, he wrote, “Just found out that Pakistani delegates were served coffee, cookies and water while meeting American counterparts at the US State Department. And immediately after the meeting with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Secretary Blinken was hosting a dinner for DrSJaishankar.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Taha Siddiqui

On Monday (September 26), Antony Blinkedn met the Pakistani Foreign Minister and vowed to help the cash-starved nation with $56.5 million in foreign aid.

It was followed by a meeting at the National Museum of American Diplomacy (NMAD) during which Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Anthony Blinken talked about 75 years of US-Pak relationship and flood relief efforts. Pakistan, which is reeling under an economic crisis, also got an additional $10 million from the US for food security in the country.

According to journalist Taha Siddiqui, the Pakistani delegates were offered only coffee, cookies and water during the two sessions.

As per the schedule of the US State Department, a working dinner was hosted for Dr S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, on Monday (September 26) in McLean in Virginia by Secretary Anthony Blinken.

Earlier, Dr S Jaishankar was welcomed with an honour cordon by US Defense Secretary Lloyd J Austin III at the Pentagon.

The Indian Affairs Minister shared details of the meeting with the US Secretary of Defense, which took place prior to the dinner hosted by the US Secretary of State.

As per the schedule of the US State Department, Antony Blinken will meet S Jaishankar on Tuesday (September 27) morning and also hold a joint press briefing.

Pakistani journalist Taha Siddiqui was miffed at the grand treatment meted out to the Indian External Affairs Minister. It must be mentioned that India is an emerging world power and the 5th largest economy. The strategic importance of an economic powerhouse such as India for the US cannot be compared with the likes of Pakistan, which is surviving on foreign alms.

