On Tuesday (September 27), a Pakistani journalist named Taha Siddiqui took to Twitter to lament the cold treatment meted out to Pakistani delegates including Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

In a tweet, he wrote, “Just found out that Pakistani delegates were served coffee, cookies and water while meeting American counterparts at the US State Department. And immediately after the meeting with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Secretary Blinken was hosting a dinner for DrSJaishankar.”

On Monday (September 26), Antony Blinkedn met the Pakistani Foreign Minister and vowed to help the cash-starved nation with $56.5 million in foreign aid.

Welcomed Pakistani Foreign Minister @BBhuttoZardari to the @StateDept to reaffirm our close partnership for economic prosperity, regional stability, and food security. I also emphasized our continued support for flood relief, including nearly $56.5 million in aid. #PakUSAt75 pic.twitter.com/TAZdFjh5zI — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 27, 2022

It was followed by a meeting at the National Museum of American Diplomacy (NMAD) during which Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Anthony Blinken talked about 75 years of US-Pak relationship and flood relief efforts. Pakistan, which is reeling under an economic crisis, also got an additional $10 million from the US for food security in the country.

According to journalist Taha Siddiqui, the Pakistani delegates were offered only coffee, cookies and water during the two sessions.

Spoke with Pakistani FM @BBhuttoZardari at the @NMADmuseum about the $10 million in additional U.S. aid towards food security in Pakistan. We are proud to build on other efforts as well, including women’s empowerment via @USPWC. We are stronger when we work together. #PakUSAt75 pic.twitter.com/5PQx87E3iU — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 27, 2022

As per the schedule of the US State Department, a working dinner was hosted for Dr S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, on Monday (September 26) in McLean in Virginia by Secretary Anthony Blinken.

Secretary Blinken just met with Pakistan FM Bhutto Zardari and will meet shortly with EAM Jaishankar for a working dinner in McLean, Virginia. pic.twitter.com/0RBpskRhPa — Sriram Lakshman (@slakster) September 26, 2022

Earlier, Dr S Jaishankar was welcomed with an honour cordon by US Defense Secretary Lloyd J Austin III at the Pentagon.

#WATCH | United States: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III hosts an honour cordon and welcomes External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to the Pentagon pic.twitter.com/FlpYUshEwy — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2022

The Indian Affairs Minister shared details of the meeting with the US Secretary of Defense, which took place prior to the dinner hosted by the US Secretary of State.

Exchanged perspectives on the Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific developments, maritime challenges and regional issues. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 26, 2022

As per the schedule of the US State Department, Antony Blinken will meet S Jaishankar on Tuesday (September 27) morning and also hold a joint press briefing.

Pakistani journalist Taha Siddiqui was miffed at the grand treatment meted out to the Indian External Affairs Minister. It must be mentioned that India is an emerging world power and the 5th largest economy. The strategic importance of an economic powerhouse such as India for the US cannot be compared with the likes of Pakistan, which is surviving on foreign alms.