On September 18, a woman alleged that the bouncers of Da Code club in South Extension in Delhi misbehaved with her over the entry into the club. Police have registered a case based on a complaint by the woman that she was misbehaved with, her clothes were torn off, and she was also physically abused by two bouncers. The woman claimed that during the brawl, her friends were also beaten up.

However, CCTV footage from the incident has now surfaced, showing it was the woman creating a ruckus. In the video, she gets furious with the bouncers and smashes the furniture. Her gait gives the impression that she was intoxicated at the time of the incident. The woman hasn’t yet made a statement after the footage surfaced.

ALLEGED MOLESTATION POST ARGUMENT

#Delhi | Police has registered on the basis of a complaint from a woman that she was misbehaved with, her clothes torn off and she was also touched inappropriately by two bouncers of a private club in the city. pic.twitter.com/o2fyqgtUUe — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) September 25, 2022

On the other hand, the club owner dismissed all claims made by the woman, accusing Delhi Police officials of mental and physical harassment and being unfairly involved in the case for failing to pay ‘extortion’ money.

The incident occurred on the night of September 17-18. “A PCR call was received at KM Pur police station about an incidence of misbehaving and tearing off a woman’s clothes at ‘Da Code’ club in South Extension, after which the police arrived and met the caller,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Chandan Chowdhary.

According to the DCP, when the police arrived at the scene, they saw that the lady caller’s clothes were messed up, and when questioned, she stated that her clothes had been torn by two bouncers and the club’s manager. “She further revealed that she was misbehaved with, and physically hit by them and that they had also inappropriately touched her after the woman and the bouncers had an argument,” the DCP said.

The officer stated that the incident was being investigated and that CCTV cameras from the club and other nearby showrooms are being analyzed. “The details of the bouncers have been obtained from the club and efforts are being made to apprehend the actual perpetrators,” the DCP said.

In a letter to the Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), club owner Surendra Singh Chowdhary accused local police of demanding Rs 5 lakh in extortion money every month and threatening him when he refused to pay. On the September 18 incident, the club owner stated that at around 1 AM, four inebriated men and three women misbehaved with the club’s personnel, and when warned to behave, the girls threatened to incriminate us on false charges.

“They forcibly grabbed Rs 1.5 lakh from the podium before calling the cops. When the cops arrived, it was the same cop who had been threatening us with extortion, and he then threatened us again with terrible consequences”, the club owner stated. The owner claimed that the police officers returned the next day, September 18, and detained two of their employees who were discussing the previous night’s occurrence.

“We kept begging police officials to investigate using CCTV cameras because our club is entirely covered with cameras and the entire incident was recorded,” the club owner stated. He said that the police detained his employees for more than 22 hours and battered them with belts, clubs, and shoes at regular intervals.

Club owner Chowdhary further alleged that on September 23-24, the police returned to their pub and seized Rs 2,53,000 in instruments because he refused to pay the extortion money. Responding to the club owner’s accusations, DCP (South), Chowdhary stated that further investigation into the club owner’s allegations is also underway.