Sunday, September 25, 2022
HomeNews ReportsDelhi: Woman alleges Da Code club bouncers tore off her clothes and misbehaved with...
News Reports
Updated:

Delhi: Woman alleges Da Code club bouncers tore off her clothes and misbehaved with her, CCTV footage shows the woman creating a ruckus

Police have registered a case based on a complaint by the woman that she was misbehaved with, her clothes were torn off, and she was also physically abused by two bouncers.

OpIndia Staff
Da Code club bouncers booked after woman alleges misbehaviour
Screengrab of the CCTV footage
6

On September 18, a woman alleged that the bouncers of Da Code club in South Extension in Delhi misbehaved with her over the entry into the club. Police have registered a case based on a complaint by the woman that she was misbehaved with, her clothes were torn off, and she was also physically abused by two bouncers. The woman claimed that during the brawl, her friends were also beaten up.

However, CCTV footage from the incident has now surfaced, showing it was the woman creating a ruckus. In the video, she gets furious with the bouncers and smashes the furniture. Her gait gives the impression that she was intoxicated at the time of the incident. The woman hasn’t yet made a statement after the footage surfaced.

On the other hand, the club owner dismissed all claims made by the woman, accusing Delhi Police officials of mental and physical harassment and being unfairly involved in the case for failing to pay ‘extortion’ money.

The incident occurred on the night of September 17-18. “A PCR call was received at KM Pur police station about an incidence of misbehaving and tearing off a woman’s clothes at ‘Da Code’ club in South Extension, after which the police arrived and met the caller,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Chandan Chowdhary.

According to the DCP, when the police arrived at the scene, they saw that the lady caller’s clothes were messed up, and when questioned, she stated that her clothes had been torn by two bouncers and the club’s manager. “She further revealed that she was misbehaved with, and physically hit by them and that they had also inappropriately touched her after the woman and the bouncers had an argument,” the DCP said.

The officer stated that the incident was being investigated and that CCTV cameras from the club and other nearby showrooms are being analyzed. “The details of the bouncers have been obtained from the club and efforts are being made to apprehend the actual perpetrators,” the DCP said.

In a letter to the Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), club owner Surendra Singh Chowdhary accused local police of demanding Rs 5 lakh in extortion money every month and threatening him when he refused to pay. On the September 18 incident, the club owner stated that at around 1 AM, four inebriated men and three women misbehaved with the club’s personnel, and when warned to behave, the girls threatened to incriminate us on false charges.

“They forcibly grabbed Rs 1.5 lakh from the podium before calling the cops. When the cops arrived, it was the same cop who had been threatening us with extortion, and he then threatened us again with terrible consequences”, the club owner stated. The owner claimed that the police officers returned the next day, September 18, and detained two of their employees who were discussing the previous night’s occurrence.

“We kept begging police officials to investigate using CCTV cameras because our club is entirely covered with cameras and the entire incident was recorded,” the club owner stated. He said that the police detained his employees for more than 22 hours and battered them with belts, clubs, and shoes at regular intervals.

Club owner Chowdhary further alleged that on September 23-24, the police returned to their pub and seized Rs 2,53,000 in instruments because he refused to pay the extortion money. Responding to the club owner’s accusations, DCP (South), Chowdhary stated that further investigation into the club owner’s allegations is also underway.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDa Club Delhi
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh: Two Nuns arrested for forcing Hindu woman to convert to Christianity, spitting on pictures of Hindu deities and burning them

OpIndia Staff -

Haryana: Woman Congress leader booked for firing in the air with illegal weapon, FIR registered after police spot Instagram reel

OpIndia Staff -

RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari shields PFI, says Pakistan Zindabad slogans are part of routine protests

OpIndia Staff -

Punjab: Farmers threaten to dump stubble outside agriculture minister’s office for taking action against stubble burning ahead of smog season

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh: Islamists target cricketer Liton Das for posting Mahalaya greetings, mock Hinduism and ask him to convert

OpIndia Staff -

20 Bangladeshi immigrants arrested for living in Goa with bogus documents to be deported, informs Goa CM Pramod Sawant

OpIndia Staff -

‘They build mazar on vacant land, then claim it is centuries old structure’: MLA from Indo-Nepal border admits land encroachment in the area: Ground...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

UK: Out of jail Islamist extremist Anjem Choudary calls for Muslim patrols, instigates Muslims to attack Hindus, asks Hindus to embrace Islam

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistani journalist’s son bludgeons his Canadian national wife to death with a dumbbell, Pakistanis seek #JusticeForSara: Details

OpIndia Staff -

London: Police increase security of Hindu temples after Islamists plan demonstration outside Sanatan Hindu Mandir, MP Barry Gardiner asks protestors to stay away

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,197FollowersFollow
27,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com