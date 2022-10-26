Rishi Sunak, a British lawmaker of Indian descent, is now Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Sunak became the country’s first person of color to become the British PM. After meeting King Charles III, who invited him to form the government, he took charge.

However, scathing attacks on Sunak’s Hindu credentials and pointless comparisons are being drawn in India. Particularly, a section of people and politicians who are generally upset over the imaginary ‘victimization’ of minorities. Reacting to Rishi Sunak becoming the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi expressed his wish for a hijab-wearing girl to become Prime Minister of India one day.

Answering questions at a press conference in Vijayapura (Bijapur), Karnataka, during his campaign for the five party candidates running in the municipal corporation elections there, Owaisi stated that because one UK Prime Minister Liz Truss had failed to lift up the economy from crisis, her party made her step down from the position.

“They have their own democracy, and they can change the Prime Minister.” It is their issue. However, wearing a hijab is banned. “Inshallah, during my life or after my life, there will be a time when one hijab-wearing girl will become Prime Minister,” Owaisi remarked, referring to Sunak becoming the UK’s first Hindu Prime Minister.

Owaisi went on to level serious allegations against the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the BJP’s true purpose is to eradicate India’s diversity and “Muslim identity.” “They believe that halal meat, Muslim skull caps, and beards pose a threat to them. They have issues with their eating habits. The party is truly opposed to Muslim identity,” the AIMIM chief said.

He further claimed that the BJP’s prime objective is to eradicate India’s diversity. “PM`s words ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas’ are empty rhetoric. The true objective of the BJP is to eradicate India’s diversity and Muslim identity,” Owaisi continued.

They think they've danger from halal meat, Muslims' caps, beard, their food habits. BJP is actually against Muslim identity. PM's words 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas' are empty rhetoric. BJP's real agenda is to end India's diversity&Muslim identity:AIMIM chief A Owaisi

BJP’s National Spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla took to Twitter and asked the AIMIM chief if a Hijab-wearing girl can become the President of his party. “Owaisi ji hopes that a Hijab wearing girl becomes PM of India! Well, Constitution bars nobody but do tell us when will a Hijab wearing girl get to become President of AIMIM? Let us start with that?” he tweeted.

Owaisi ji hopes that a Hijab wearing girl becomes PM of India! Well Constitution bars nobody but do tell us when will a Hijab wearing girl get to become President of AIMIM?

Let us start with that?



Let us start with that? pic.twitter.com/MdG4v0sky6 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) October 26, 2022

In response to Owaisi’s statement, BJP spokesperson N.V. Subhash stated that if Owaisi truly believed in progress and development, he should ensure that the Metro Rail is extended to the Old City. “When there are protests against the hijab in a place like Iran, he is silent,” Subhash remarked.

Subhash stated that India is a democracy and that anyone who worked for the people would get to the top and become Prime Minister. “Those with a mandate will reign.” Who would have predicted that a woman from the Scheduled Castes would become India’s President?” he stated.

Notably, Owaisi earlier on Tuesday accused the Modi government of bringing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) from backdoor after. “Modi govt’s policy is to treat Muslims with suspicion. Why ‘profile’ Muslims alone? Hindu communities also live near border areas, are they being profiled? This is backdoor NRC,” he tweeted.

Modi govt's policy is to treat Muslims with suspicion. Why 'profile' Muslims alone? Hindu communities also live near border areas, are they being profiled? This is backdoor NRC

This comes after central security agencies were reportedly directed to compile “demographic and economic profiles” of people of regions in Rajasthan with large Muslim populations along the Pakistan border.