The Arunachal Pradesh Police has said search operations are on to locate the two persons who reportedly went missing from Chaglagam area along the India-China border in August. The two youths from the Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh, Bateilum Tikro and Bayingso Manyu, are missing for the last 56 days since August 24. On August 19 the duo went in search of local medicinal herbs on a mountain along the Indo-China border, and reportedly they were last spotted by someone on the 24th.

The families of the missing boys expressed their apprehension that the two might have inadvertently crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Family members of both missing men lodged a police complaint on October 9 alleging that the two left for the Chaglagam area on August 19 in search of medicinal plants and were last seen on August 24.

Now the family members of the missing youths have approached the government in searching for the missing duo, ANI reported.

Arunachal Pradesh | Family members of two youths, Bateilum Tikro & Bayingso Manyu hailing from Goiliang town of Anjaw district bordering China, seek help from the Govt in searching for the duo after they went missing on 24th August. — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2022

Bateilum Tikro’s younger brother Dishanso Chikro told the media that he had informed Hayuliang MLA Dasunglu Pul about the missing youths. It said that the Chinese military might have detained the two youths. “We suspect that they could have inadvertently crossed the LAC and have been detained by the PLA. We are extremely worried,” Chikro said.

Rike Kamsi, SP Anjaw district, told ANI that the two missing youths named Bateilum Tikro (33) and Bayinso Many (31) hailing had left for Chaglagam on August 19, and have not returned since then. “We have alerted the Indian Army and SIB and the search and rescue operation is on,” SP Kamsi informed.

“After completing formalities involving witnesses, family members, and villagers living near the border, we will submit a report to the state government,” SP Kamsi added.

The SP further informed that the family members were searching for the missing youths for over a month. “From their village, it would take about 6 to 8 days on foot to reach the Indo-China border. The missing duo may have taken shelter somewhere within Indian territory near the border.”

He also stated that assistance from the PLA has been sought in locating the duo.

In July, one laborer died and 18 others went missing near the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey district.

Previously, in January, the Chinese PLA reportedly captured Miram Tarom, a 17-year-old youth from Zido in Arunachal Pradesh, across the Line of Actual Control (LAC). He was later returned to India after the Indian Army communicated that the Chinese Army return the youth.