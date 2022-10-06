Saturday, October 8, 2022
“Who allowed them in our festival?” – Madhusudan’s father opens up after Muslim men stabbed his son for opposing molestation

On October 1, a youth named Madhusudan Modi was attacked with a knife by three youths named Shahrukh, Zubair, and Samir at a dandiya event held in Bikaner in Rajasthan. These men were allegedly molesting girls who had come to play Garba. As Madhusudan Modi resisted them, they had an argument with him. The accused then attacked Madhusudan Modi with a knife. Police have arrested one of the assailants, Sameer Nadsa, while the others are said to be absconding.

Speaking to Times now, Madhusudan’s father Dinesh Modi raised objection to allow entry of Muslim youth inside Garba Pandal. Speaking to Times Now, Dinesh Modi, said, “Those boys harassed girls in the Garba program. When Madhusudan resisted they told him to come out and they will see him. I want to ask what were they doing in our program. Who allowed them to enter? One accused has been caught. But the rest of them are absconding. Strict action should be taken against them.”

Speaking about Madhusudan’s condition, Modi said, “His intestines got sliced. At around 4 AM his condition deteriorated. He went into surgery again the next day at around 3:30 PM.”

Idolatry is the biggest sin in Islam and followers of the faith consider those who worship idols as ‘kafirs’ and it is allowed as per their religious scriptures to kill them. Navratri is the time when Hindus worship the goddess Durga in her nine forms. Garba is a form of dance which is way of worship for the goddesses. Hence, many have argued that those who do not believe in Hindu gods and goddesses or consider worshipping the a sin should not partake in the festivities like it is their right to do so.

What happened at Garba ground in Bikaner

On Saturday, a dandiya program was going on at the railway ground under the Kotgate police station area of Bikaner. During the event, some Muslim boys were molesting girls playing Garba there. Madhusudan Modi was already present there with his friends.

When Madhusudan saw that Muslim boys were constantly molesting the girls who had come there, he tried to stop those boys. After this, there was an argument between them. They threatened to kill him when he stepped out.

As Madhusudan and his friends came out of the pandal, 15-20 boys were standing near Saras Booth in the lane opposite the railway ground. As soon as all these companions reached there, they tried to kill Madhusudan and attacked him with sticks, rods, and sharp knives. During this time, some people were holding Madhusudan and one of them stabbed Madhusudan on the right side of his stomach with a knife. Immediately after the attack, Madhusudan’s friends admitted him to PBM hospital’s trauma centre. His condition remains critical.

On the basis of the statement of Madhusudan’s father, the police have registered a case against Sameer Nadsa, Shahrukh Pathan, Zubair Pathan, and others under Sections 307, 323, 324, 341, and Section 143 of the IPC. The police have managed to arrest Sameer Nadsa, the accused in the case of the fatal attack on Madhusudan Modi, while the others are said to be absconding. The police have been raiding locations to apprehend the other accused.

