Saturday, October 8, 2022
HomeNews ReportsBJP files complaint against Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLA Rajendra Pal over conversion rally,...
FeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

BJP files complaint against Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLA Rajendra Pal over conversion rally, accuses them of attempting to incite riots

The complaint accused Arvind Kejriwal of collaborating with Gautam, adding, "Arvind Kejriwal in conspiracy with Rajendra Pal Gautam and other unknown persons used social media platforms to build a tensed situation by spreading such videos.”

OpIndia Staff
BJP files complaint against Delhi CM Kejriwal and AAP MLA Rajinder Gautam for inciting riots
Adesh Gupta at Parliament Street Police Station. (Image: Twitter-Adesh Gupta)
29

In relation to a conversion video, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lodged a complaint against AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Friday. On October 5, the Delhi BJP released a video of Gautam taking part in a ceremony when almost 10,000 Hindus converted to Buddhism.

The AAP minister and other guests made a vow not to worship Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva, Lord Brahma, Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Goddess Gauri, Ganpati, or any other Hindu God after joining Buddhism.

On Friday, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta went to the Parliament Street police station to file a case against Gautam. The BJP accused the AAP minister Rajendra Gautam of “provoking general public at large against the Hindus and subsequently defaming them to incite riot, violence and public nuisance by making statements in Ambedkar Bhavan and sharing the same on social media platforms.”

The complaint accused Arvind Kejriwal of collaborating with Gautam, adding, “Arvind Kejriwal in conspiracy with Rajendra Pal Gautam and other unknown persons used social media platforms to build a tensed situation by spreading such videos. It can be made out that the posts quoted above are prima facie acts of criminal nature with criminal motive of dividing the country on the basis of religion resulting in violence, riots and the overall spread of enmity between various religions.”

Further, the complaint reads, “I shall be grateful if you kindly investigate the matter by Special Investigation team and take appropriate steps to unearth the conspiracy and motive behind this, as prescribed by law and charge the accused criminally or take any other action as you may deem fit in these above-mentioned circumstances.”

Gupta and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari held a news conference earlier today, accusing the AAP administration of “anti-Hindu” acts and disrespecting Hindu deities.

Tiwari stated that this is a slap in the face to Hinduism and Buddhism. “AAP ministers are attempting to incite riots. The minister should immediately be removed from the party. We’re submitting a complaint against him,” he added. 

Gautam has insulted Hindu deities, said Adesh Gupta, who was also present at the press conference. Gupta stated that Kejriwal’s minister Rajendra Gautam’s insulting of Hindu deities is unacceptable and that he should be penalised. He asserted that the AAP’s history has always been one of inciting hatred and denigrating the Hindu faith.

Rajendra Pal Gautam, AAP MLA (Seemapuri), was sighted at a ceremony when 10,000 Hindus got converted to Buddhism on Wednesday (October 5). The Buddhist Society of India hosted the contentious event in the Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan in Jhandewalan, New Delhi.

Gautam, the Delhi Cabinet’s Social Welfare Minister, rushed to Twitter to celebrate the widespread conversion of Hindus. The ceremony coincided with the Hindu festival of Dusshera, which commemorates Lord Ram’s triumph over Ravana.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,486FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com