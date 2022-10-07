In relation to a conversion video, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lodged a complaint against AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Friday. On October 5, the Delhi BJP released a video of Gautam taking part in a ceremony when almost 10,000 Hindus converted to Buddhism.

The AAP minister and other guests made a vow not to worship Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva, Lord Brahma, Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Goddess Gauri, Ganpati, or any other Hindu God after joining Buddhism.

On Friday, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta went to the Parliament Street police station to file a case against Gautam. The BJP accused the AAP minister Rajendra Gautam of “provoking general public at large against the Hindus and subsequently defaming them to incite riot, violence and public nuisance by making statements in Ambedkar Bhavan and sharing the same on social media platforms.”

The complaint accused Arvind Kejriwal of collaborating with Gautam, adding, “Arvind Kejriwal in conspiracy with Rajendra Pal Gautam and other unknown persons used social media platforms to build a tensed situation by spreading such videos. It can be made out that the posts quoted above are prima facie acts of criminal nature with criminal motive of dividing the country on the basis of religion resulting in violence, riots and the overall spread of enmity between various religions.”

Further, the complaint reads, “I shall be grateful if you kindly investigate the matter by Special Investigation team and take appropriate steps to unearth the conspiracy and motive behind this, as prescribed by law and charge the accused criminally or take any other action as you may deem fit in these above-mentioned circumstances.”

Gupta and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari held a news conference earlier today, accusing the AAP administration of “anti-Hindu” acts and disrespecting Hindu deities.

Tiwari stated that this is a slap in the face to Hinduism and Buddhism. “AAP ministers are attempting to incite riots. The minister should immediately be removed from the party. We’re submitting a complaint against him,” he added.

Gautam has insulted Hindu deities, said Adesh Gupta, who was also present at the press conference. Gupta stated that Kejriwal’s minister Rajendra Gautam’s insulting of Hindu deities is unacceptable and that he should be penalised. He asserted that the AAP’s history has always been one of inciting hatred and denigrating the Hindu faith.

Rajendra Pal Gautam, AAP MLA (Seemapuri), was sighted at a ceremony when 10,000 Hindus got converted to Buddhism on Wednesday (October 5). The Buddhist Society of India hosted the contentious event in the Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan in Jhandewalan, New Delhi.

चलो बुद्ध की ओर मिशन जय भीम बुलाता है।



आज “मिशन जय भीम” के तत्वाधान में अशोका विजयदशमी पर डॉ०अंबेडकर भवन रानी झांसी रोड पर 10,000 से ज्यादा बुद्धिजीवियों ने तथागत गौतम बुद्ध के धम्म में घर वापसी कर जाति विहीन व छुआछूत मुक्त भारत बनाने की शपथ ली।



नमो बुद्धाय, जय भीम! pic.twitter.com/sKtxzVRYJt — Rajendra Pal Gautam (@AdvRajendraPal) October 5, 2022

Gautam, the Delhi Cabinet’s Social Welfare Minister, rushed to Twitter to celebrate the widespread conversion of Hindus. The ceremony coincided with the Hindu festival of Dusshera, which commemorates Lord Ram’s triumph over Ravana.