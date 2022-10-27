Thursday, October 27, 2022
Bollywood filmmaker rams wife with his car after being caught with another woman by her, video viral

As per the case registered at Amboli Police Station, Kamal Kishor's wife was out looking for him when she spotted him in a car with another woman.

Mumbai police have registered a case under sections 279 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra for allegedly ramming his car into his wife after she spotted him with another woman in his car. After being caught by his wife, Kamal Kishor tried to escape from the spot, running over his wife, who later registered the complaint.

As per the case registered at Amboli Police Station, Kamal Kishor’s wife was out looking for him when she spotted him in a car with another woman. When she moved forward to confront him, Kamal Kishor tried to escape from there to avoid the confrontation, ramming his wife in the process.

CCTV footage of the incident in the parking area of the residential building at Andheri West has shown how Kamal Mishra rammed his car against his wife. The latter falls to the ground while he drives away to escape the situation.

The incident allegedly took place on October 19, in which Kamal Kishor’s wife suffered injuries to her head and hands. Kamal Mishra is the producer of the Hindi film ‘Dehati Disco’ which stars the famous Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

Further investigations into the case are underway.

