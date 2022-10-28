A day after National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the Congress government in the state over a Dainik Bhaskar report that minor girls are being auctioned off on stamp papers to pay off family loans in half a dozen districts in Rajasthan, Indian statutory bodies like the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the National Commission for Women (NCW) have sprung into action.

Taking cognizance of the reported crime, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo on Friday said he will visit the villages on November 7 and meet families there. Kanoongo also accused state officials and the administration of being part of the nexus.

“We will investigate (the matter). On 7 November, I will visit the village affected by trafficking, meet affected families and try to know who all are involved in this nexus. We will see that nexus gets banned and accused is punished,” Kanoongo told news agency ANI.

“Today we’ll serve notice. It’s clear that govt officials & politicians are involved. Without political & administrative support, child trafficking of this kind cannot happen in an organized way,” Kanoongo said.

Today we’ll serve notice. It’s clear that govt officials&politicans are involved.Without political & administrative support,child trafficking of this kind cannot happen in an organized way: NCPCR Chairman Priyank Kanoongo on reports of Rajasthan girls auctioned on stamp papers pic.twitter.com/Hc1uccOSpX — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022

Furthermore, the National Commission for Women (NCW) formed a two-member fact-finding team on Friday to investigate allegations of auctioning off girls for loan repayment in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district, according to a press statement.

NCW chief Rekha Sharma also wrote to the Rajasthan chief secretary and demanded an action taken report within four weeks. The Commission has also written to the Director General of Police, Rajasthan to immediately invoke relevant provisions in the FIR and to arrest all the accused at the earliest.

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to Chief Secretary, Rajasthan to take urgent action. NCW has also written to DGP @PoliceRajasthan to immediately invoke relevant provisions in the FIR & to arrest all the accused at the earliest. pic.twitter.com/fwRgUHdAyy — NCW (@NCWIndia) October 28, 2022

Congress Govt in Rajasthan refutes allegations

Meanwhile, in response to the National Human Rights Commission’s (NHRC) concern regarding accusations of ‘auctioning of girls’, Rajasthan minister Pratap Khachariyawas stated on Friday that the selling of girls does not occur in the state.

“It’s a matter of investigation. When such information comes out, we can’t know the truth until there is a probe. NHRC should’ve spoken to the Rajasthan police first about this. Selling of girls doesn’t happen in the state,” the Congress leader asserted.

Rajasthan govt faces the ire of NHRC over reports on the auction of girls on stamp papers in the state

Notably, taking suo moto cognizance of a media report that minor girls are being auctioned off on stamp papers and the blatant sexual exploitation in the name of loan payment, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Congress government in the state on Thursday (October 27, 2022). The Rajasthan government has been given 4 weeks to respond to the matter.

An exclusive report by the Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar reported that in Rajasthan, minor girls were being sold off by their family members to pay off loans and the system is prevalent in some districts where certain ‘caste’ Panchayats control the locals. Any objection to the system results in threats and sexual exploitation of other female family members.

As evidence, the media outlet had also shared a screenshot of a stamp paper on which a caste panchayat in Bhilwara conducted a similar deal to resolve an alleged dispute between two parties.