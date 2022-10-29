Saturday, October 29, 2022
Gujarat government looks to introduce Uniform Civil Code in the state ahead of assembly elections

For this purpose, it may propose to set up a committee under a retired high court judge to evaluate all aspects.

Gujarat government led by Bhupendra Patel is likely to bring the uniform civil code soon. Image Source: News Bytes
The Gujarat government is likely to implement a uniform civil code in the state soon. For this purpose, it may propose to set up a committee under a retired high court judge to evaluate all aspects. A similar exercise was earlier undertaken by the Uttarakhand government under Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). The Gujarat government is likely to move a proposal on October 29 regarding this law.

A proposal to set up the committee is likely to be tabled in the Cabinet meeting on October 29 in Gandhinagar. The Gujarat Home Minister will hold a press conference at 3 pm. It is believed that he can make an announcement about this development.

What is a Uniform civil code

The Uniform Civil Code proposes the creation of a single legislation for India that would govern issues like marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption for all religious sects. The law is mandated by Article 44 of the Constitution, which states that the state must work to establish a uniform civil code for its residents across the entire country.

The governments of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have already declared their intention to adopt the Uniform Civil Code. A plan to create and implement a uniform civil code in India would ensure that all individuals, regardless of gender, or religion, are subject to the same personal laws.

The BJP also included the Uniform Civil Code in its manifesto during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This is an issue that has always been in the news. The BJP believes that gender equality will come only when the Uniform Civil Code is implemented.

Many politicians have supported the Uniform Civil Code. However, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has termed it as an unconstitutional and anti-minority move. The Centre had earlier this month told the Supreme Court that it cannot direct Parliament to enact or implement any law on uniform civil code in the country.

