Saturday, October 1, 2022
HomeNews ReportsHyderabad Jubilee Hills gang-rape case: 4 minors to be tried as adults, rules JJ...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedLawNews Reports
Updated:

Hyderabad Jubilee Hills gang-rape case: 4 minors to be tried as adults, rules JJ Board, only AIMIM leader’s son to be tried as minor

The fifth accused, the son of an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader facing molestation allegations in the case, may be prosecuted as a juvenile.

OpIndia Staff
Hyderabad Jubilee Hills gang-rape case: 4 of 5 minors to be tried as adults, rules Juvenile Justice Board
CCTV image of five accused minors and one adult minor (Source- NDTV)
23

On Friday, the Juvenile Justice Board in Hyderabad ruled that four of the five accused minors arrested in the Jubilee Hills gang-rape case might be prosecuted as adults. At the time of the crime in May, the accused were aged between the ages of 16 and 18. The fifth accused, the son of an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader facing molestation allegations in the case, may be prosecuted as a juvenile.

According to the reports, Radhika Gavvala, the Juvenile Justice Board’s Fifth Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate and Principal Magistrate in Hyderabad, issued a preliminary assessment decision to that effect under Section 18(3) of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. Six people were arrested in June for gang-raping a 17-year-old girl on May 28 in Hyderabad’s upscale Jubilee Hills area. The arrested persons included five CCLs (children in conflict with the law) and an adult named Saduddin Malik.

The teenage girl went to a pub for a party and was reportedly sexually abused in an SUV after the accused promised to drive her home. All five juveniles were given bail in the latter week of July, except Saduddin Malik, who was granted bail on August 3. After the initial arrests, the Telangana police had decided to file a petition with the Juvenile Justice Board to treat the five CCLs as adults during the trial, to ensure that they get the maximum punishment.

The board conducted a preliminary investigation into the four CCLs charged with gang rape, but not the MLA’s son, because the charges against him were not horrific, according to the order. The examination was conducted by mental health specialists as well as the Juvenile Justice Board’s Principal Magistrate.

The order noted that the four CCLs hailed from well-to-do households and were active in academic or extracurricular activities. They had no traumatic experiences or maltreatment from their family and were capable of comprehending the implications of their acts. 

“They were not under the influence of alcohol or other substances. There were no compelling circumstances in which the CCLs allegedly committed the offense. Hence, I am of the opinion that the CCLs should be tried as adults having regard to the gravity of the offense alleged against them”, the Principal Magistrate said in the order. Reports mention that the case involving these four CCLs has been moved for trial to the Nampally Children’s Court.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,335FollowersFollow
27,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com