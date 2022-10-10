Telangana MLA T Raja Singh, who has been arrested by the TRS government and has been suspended by the BJP over his alleged statements against Muslim sentiments, has responded to the party’s decision to suspend him. In a letter, Raja Singh stated that he has not violated any party rules and has been implicated in false cases filed by the TRS government.

Telangana: Arrested BJP leader T Raja Singh submits a reply to BJP Central Disciplinary Committee on a show cause notice after being suspended for his alleged derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammed



The Goshamahal MLA has written, in response to BJP’s disciplinary committee notice issued to him on August 23, that he has been representing the Muslim-majority Goshamhal constituency since 2014. He mentions that he was the only BJP MLA elected in Telangana in the 2018 elections and is currently one of the 3 MLAs the party has in the state. Raja Singh has added that for years, he has been fighting for the rights of Hindus who have been made a minority in the Goshamahal constituency and have been suffering due to the appeasement politics of various parties.

Raja Singh has added that Owaisi, who is the MP of the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, of which Goshamahal is a part, has been an MP for 30 years and has been winning by practising communal politics. The AIMIM, with the help of the TRS government, has been trying to carry out all developmental works keeping the Majority Muslims in its mind, Singh says in his letter.

He has added that he has been targeted and harassed by AIMIM and TRS because he has been raising his voice against the discriminatory work done by the above parties and has been trying to address the concerns of Hindus in the area. Raja Singh has also added that he has been facing over 100 false cases and atrocities of the TRS government for the last 8 years.

He has added that the AIMIM and TRS workers have been disrupting Hindu festivities in his constituency for years. He has added that since the AIMIM has the word ‘Muslim’ in its name, it has been falsely claiming that whenever he (Raja Singh) criticises their party, he is criticising the entire Muslim community.

Raja Singh has added that he had decided to oppose the show of Munawar Faruqui by requesting the TRS government because there have been allegations against Faruqui that the hurls insults at Hindu Gods and his show could have caused communal tensions in the area. However, the TRS government ignored his request and allowed Faruqui’s show to proceed.

Raja Singh has further added that after the show, to make people understand how Faruqui performs his ‘comedy’, he made a video in imitation of Faruqui. He has asserted that he has neither insulted any religion, belittled any community in his video, nor used any derogatory, abusive language against any Gods. He added that he had never named any individual in his video. He adds that over 500 BJP workers and supporters were there protesting with him.

Raja Singh has written, “Even though the honourable court dismissed the case against me, the TRS government has invoked the PD act to keep me in jail. In the video, I only imitated Faruqui, based on information available on Google. I did not criticise any religion.”

At last, Singh has asserted that he has not violated Rule XXV 10 (a) of the BJP’s constitution mentioned in the disciplinary notice. He has requested the party to allow him to serve Bharat Mata, the people of India and the BJP. He has promised that he will never bring respect to the party and will continue to work within the party’s ideological principles.