Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Thakur Raja Singh has said that protecting Dharma is more important for him than the party. He added that he has done nothing wrong and would remain a “loyal foot soldier” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He said, “More than the party, protecting dharma is important for me.”

Raja was arrested by Hyderabad Police yesterday for alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, following which he was also suspended from the party and asked to submit a reply within ten days on why strict action should not be taken against him. However, he was released on bail on the same day.

He had published a video in which he allegedly used derogatory words for Prophet Muhammad, which led to backlash. Former IT cell head of AIMIM and social media influencer Syed Abdahu Kashaf had led a protest against him and raised ‘sar tan se juda’ (call to behead) against T Raja. Following the backlash, the video was removed from social media platforms. However, now T Raja has asserted that he would publish the second part of the video purportedly with similar remarks.

Multiple cases were registered against T Raja at Dabeerpura and Mangalhat. In a statement, the Police said, “We have been receiving complaints against him at various police stations across the city. All cases will be clubbed.”

T Raja uploaded a video in opposition to comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show

It has to be noted that the whole controversy erupted because of the show of controversial comedian Munawar Faruqui in the city that T Raja had opposed. He had threatened that if the show happened, he would set the venue on fire. The video was published on August 20, which led to his arrest. However, the TRS government provided heavy security to Faruqui, and he performed as scheduled.

The Assembly elections are scheduled for 2023 in Telangana. BJP has set momentum against the TRS government in the state. It is believed that swift action against T Raja was taken to ensure the campaign against the state government did not get diverted because of the controversy. However, owing to T Raja’s popularity in the region, his presence in the campaigning will be highly sought out by the party.

As per the recent reports, T Raja has got two threatening calls from unknown numbers. The case of T Raja is very much similar to former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma, where she is getting threats and has to go underground to save herself from Islamists. On the other hand, those who instigated Islamists against her, including Alt News’ Mohammed Zubair, are roaming freely.

In the case of T Raja, he was arrested and now receiving threat calls after beheading calls were made on Monday. However, those who gave death threats, including Syed Abdahu Kashaf and the comedian Munawar Faruqui who is the reason Raja made the video, are roaming free.