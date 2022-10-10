Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, who opened fire on karsevaks in Ayodhya, is no longer in this world. On hearing the news of Mulayam’s death, his colleagues as well as political opponents are in a state of mourning, but some Islamists are celebrating his death on social media.

Sharing the news, an alleged journalist Ali Sohrab wrote on Facebook, “Mulayam Singh Yadav is no more in this world.” Along with this, he added #FNJ as the hashtag. FNJ stands for ‘fee nari jahannama’ which means that those who disbelieved among the people of the scripture and the polytheists will be in the fire of hell, abiding eternally therein, and those are the worst of creatures.

Seeing this post, there was no limit to the happiness of Islamists on Facebook. Several users responded to the news with laughing emojis, with several others also writing FNJ in replies.

Apart from this, many were giving a ‘haha’ ​​reaction to the Facebook post about the news of his death and were calling the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh a ‘kafir’.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, died of illness on Monday, 10th October 2022 at the age of 82. Yadav was admitted at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana, due to ill health where he breathed his last. The news of the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav was confirmed by his son Akhilesh Yadav.

Firing on Karsevaks in Ayodhya by Mulayam Singh government

On 2nd November 1990, Hindu saints and thousands of Karsevaks, comprising also of women and elderly people, took their march towards the Ram Janmabhoomi site where the illegal structure called Babri then stood. The security forces, who were instructed to stop the Hindus from reaching the site, lined up on the road to block the way.

Tear gas shells were fired, and lathis rained at the Karsevaks, but the resolute Ram Bhakts neither counter-attacked nor did they agitate or falter. Suddenly the security personnel started responding by opening fire. Many Hindu devotees were targeted and gunned down. It’s believed that the security personnel hunted and targeted Hindus in every lane and bylane leading to the Ram Janmabhoomi site and within no time the streets converted into a war zone.

The incident which occurred in Ayodhya, almost 32 years back, left an ineradicable mark in the history of India. After the brutal massacre, different media houses had come up with different numbers of those killed on November 2, 1990. Though the official report on the incident concluded that 16 people had been killed in the firing, however, the fact remained that the number was potentially far higher.