In yet another horrific incident, a woman in Dumka, Jharkhand was set ablaze by the accused identified as Rajesh Yadav for not agreeing to marry him. The accused was already married and wanted to marry the victim woman again. He set her ablaze as she refused his marriage proposal. The Police have arrested the accused and booked him under the relevant sections of the IPC.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have happened on Friday morning when the victim woman was asleep. The accused forcefully entered her home, poured petrol on her and set her ablaze. “The boy was known to the girl. The accused is already married and wanted to marry the victim. The parents (of the girl) were not ready for the marriage. Investigations in the case are underway”, Jarmundi DSP Shivender Thakur said.

Jharkhand | A girl was set ablaze in Dumka; accused arrested



She has been referred to Ranchi. The boy was known to the girl. The accused is already married and wanted to marry the victim. The parents (of girl) were not ready for the marriage. Probe on: Shivender, DSP, Jarmundi pic.twitter.com/AZKitYr7EA — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2022

The woman was immediately rushed to a local hospital named Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital by family members where the doctors declared her condition to be critical. “Doctors later referred her to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)”, Thakur confirmed.

Earlier, the accused identified as Yadav had threatened the girl and said, “If you do not marry, I will burn you to death like the Dumka girl who was burnt alive in August this year”. Despite his advances, the woman had refused his marriage proposal and her family was against the proposal too, as per reports.

According to Thakur, the victim girl was born in the year 2003 and knew the accused since the year 2019. Union Minister Arjun Munda took cognizance of the incident and slammed the law and order condition of the state. “The law and order situation in Jharkhand is pathetic, the administration should do something. They should give importance to these areas and to matters related to women”, he said.

Earlier, a similar incident was reported from Dumka, Jharkhand where a Hindu girl named Ankita Singh was burnt alive while she was asleep at 4 am in her home on August 23. The accused had poured the liquid fuel on her from the window of her bedroom when she was fast asleep. The accused identified as Shahrukh Hussain and Naeem alias Chotu were booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO.

Days after Ankita’s death, videos of her last words went viral over social media where she could be heard demanding painful death for the accused who set her on fire. “He should die the way I am dying today,” the Dumka girl had said who breathed her last at 2.30 am on August 28.