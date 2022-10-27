Elon Musk has entered Twitter headquarters, carrying a ceramic sink. He shared a video of his entry with the caption “Let that sink in”.

The world’s richest man, known on social media for his humourous comebacks and whimsical ideas, shared the video to convey that he is now about to finalize the takeover of the social media giant.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

“Let that sink in” is an English phrase used to ask someone to realize the importance of a statement, or event.

Musk added further that he is currently meeting a lot of ‘cool’ people at Twitter.

Musk has also changed his Twitter bio to ‘Chief Twit’, and has added ‘Twitter HQ’ as the location. He had earlier shared that buying Twitter is the first step towards making X, the everything App.

‘Twit’ is slang for a stupid person.

Musk’s Twitter Bio

Earlier, the Tesla and SpaceX boss had announced that he is about to finalize the Twitter deal by Friday.

A deadline of October 28th has been set by Elon Musk to complete the purchase of Twitter. Twitter halted its employees’ equity rewards as an indication that the deal is moving through. Layoffs were already scheduled in the company as prior to Musk’s proposal, Twitter management intended to lay off about a quarter of its workers, saving $800 million in salary.

In April 2022, Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter at $44 billion and said he would like to take the company private. The deal was approved by the board of directors at Twitter. However, later Musk said that Twitter was allegedly holding back information about the spam accounts on the platform. Twitter, on the other hand, denied the allegations.