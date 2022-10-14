In Punjab’s Bathinda, the police have registered an FIR against organisers of a beauty contest for women. Posters of the beauty contest announced that the prize for the winning woman will be a ‘Canadian NRI groom’.

As per reports, the posters were brought to the police’s attention by BJP leader Sukhpal Singh Sra. Kotwali SHO informed that the two ‘organisers’ named Surinder Singh and Ram Dayal Singh have been arrested and an investigation is underway.

The police believe that the beauty contest was a ploy to trap gullible young women trying to emigrate to Canada. The poster announced that the contest is only for women from ‘general castes’, even the promised ‘NRI groom’ was mentioned as ‘general caste’. The event was scheduled to be held in a hotel on October 23.

A case under sections 501, 509 and 109 of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the event organisers.

It is notable here that in Punjab, there is a craze among the public to emigrate to Canada. Many cases of ‘abandoned brides’ and ‘abandoned grooms’ where people were duped of money after a sham marriage with the promise to go to Canada have been reported in recent years.