In a shocking incident that took place in the Sikri police station area of Bharatpur in Rajasthan, a woman was abducted, gang-raped, and murdered after being forced to offer namaz. The father of the deceased has lodged a named case at the Sikri police station making several serious allegations. He has accused the woman was forcibly fed beef and was forced to offer namaz.

Sikar police station head officer Mahesh Meena said, “On October 18, the suspicious death of a woman was reported. We then went to the spot in the village and kept the body of the woman in the mortuary of Sikri Health Center and sent information to the family of the deceased. After receiving the information, the father of the deceased, a resident of Haryana, who reached the spot in the Sikri area, lodged a case at the Sikri police station. The father of the deceased has written in the report that some unidentified miscreants kidnapped his daughter from the village about 8-9 months ago.”

In the report filed, the father of the victim alleged that all the family members were looking for the daughter since the incident. About three-four months ago, the daughter called from an unknown phone number and told that Irshad (son of Waheed), Fayyad, Waheed (son of Chand Singh), Usman (son of Kammu), Kasam (son of Dinu) had forcibly picked her up and taken her away. Every one of the accused raped the victim woman at gunpoint. They threatened to kill her. The father was told by the daughter on the phone that the accused used to forcefully threaten her and feed her beef and make her offer namaz.

On Wednesday, the police handed over the body to the family after conducting a post-mortem. Station House Officer Mahesh Meena said that the family had earlier lodged a case of the kidnapping of their daughter at Khairthal police station. At present, on the complaint of the deceased’s father, a case has been registered and an investigation has been started into the whole incident.