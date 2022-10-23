Minor actress Riva Arora’s mother has come out to defend her daughter’s videos and pictures that have raised quite a concern over the internet in past few days. Netizens had raised concerns that Arora, who is believed to be 12-13 years of age, was wearing revealing outfits and will be seen romancing and doing otherwise intimate appearing scene with an actor, Karan Kundra, who is over double her age. She was also seen dancing on a song with 45-year-old Mika Singh, on a song which was full of sexual innuendos.

Riva has also been on the receiving end of sleazy comments on her Instagram posts where many times men have also said how they are masturbating to her images, videos. This is highly disturbing and the hyper sexualisation of a minor raised a lot of concern. However, now Arora’s mother has come out in defence and instead of addressing the issue of her daughter’s safety, she was focussing on her age and claimed that she is not 12.

Riva Arora’s mother posted on Instagram. Image Source: Instagram handle of Nisha Arora

According to a report by India Forums, Riva Arora’s mother said, “It’s unfortunate to see renowned publications spreading false information about a young girl without any verifications. My daughter is currently in the 10th grade. She has been working in the industry for more than 13 years and has achieved everything with utmost integrity and perseverance.” If Arora is in 10th standard, she would likely be 14-15 years of age, and still a minor and too young to understand hypersexualisation of herself.

Nisha Arora is a supreme court lawyer.

Riva Arora has previously starred in films such as Rockstar, Mom, Uri – The Surgical Strike, and Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl, as well as entertainment shows such as Tripling and Bandish Bandits.