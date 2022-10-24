Monday, October 24, 2022
Russia warns NATO countries that Ukraine may use ‘Dirty Nuclear Bomb’ during the war, Ukraine refutes allegations

A dirty nuclear bomb uses conventional explosives laced with radioactive material, making it a highly dangerous weapon. 

OpIndia Staff
Russia
Russia said Ukraine might be preparing to use Dirty Bomb (Image: PM News Nigeria/Big Think/Ukraine Gov)
On October 23, the Defence Minister of Russia, Sergei Shoigu held calls with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) counterparts to warn about the potential use of ‘Dirty Nuclear Bomb’ by Ukraine. In a statement, the Defence Ministry of Russia said that Shoigu informed the French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu that the situation in Ukraine is rapidly deteriorating and moving towards ‘uncontrolled escalation’.

Shoigu added that Ukraine might use a dirty nuclear bomb in the conflict. A dirty bomb uses conventional explosives laced with radioactive material, making it a highly dangerous nuclear weapon. 

Later, Shoigu had phone calls with UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar. In these calls, he again conveyed concerns about the possible provocation by Ukraine with the use of a dirty bomb.

In a statement, the British defence ministry said that Wallace refuted the claims that the Western countries might help Ukraine to escalate the conflict. He cautioned, “Such allegations should not be used as a pretext for greater escalation”.

Shoigu made another call to Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin. This was his second call since Friday to the Pentagon. In his call on Sunday, there was no mention of the alleged ‘dirty bomb’ provocation.

Ukraine refutes Russian claims

While refuting the allegations by the Russian defence ministry, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that only Russia was capable of using nuclear weapons in Europe. He criticised the allegations made by Shoigu during the calls to the Western counterparts suggesting Ukraine might be preparing to use a ‘Dirty Bomb’ in the conflict.

He said in a video message, “If anyone can use nuclear weapons in this part of Europe, it can be only one source, and that source is the one that has ordered comrade Shoigu to telephone here or there.” Zelensky added that the calls made by Shoigu made the matter clear and said, “Everyone understands well. They understand who is the source of all the dirty things imaginable in this war.”

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba said, “I spoke to Secretary Antony Blinken. We both agreed Russia’s ‘dirty bomb’ disinformation campaign might be aimed at creating a pretext for a false flag operation. We also discussed further practical steps to boost Ukraine’s air defense. Secretary affirmed the US spares no effort to this end.”

Ukraine-Russia war

Early this year, Russia launched military action against Ukraine as a Special Military Operation. The Western countries rallied to help Ukraine, making the situation difficult for Russia. The Western world reacted by imposing severe sanctions on Russia. There were calls to stop buying gas and fuel from Russia as well, but Europe remains the highest buyer of gas from the country.

Meanwhile, India issued a fresh advisory for Indians in Ukraine on October 19, in which Indians living in Ukraine were asked to leave the country. Further, Indians were asked to avoid travelling to Ukraine.

The advisory read, “In view of the deteriorating security situation and the recent escalation of hostilities across Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised against travelling to Ukraine. The Indian citizens, including students, currently in Ukraine are advised to leave Ukraine at the earliest by available means.”

