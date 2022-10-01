‘Don’t take blood from women’: Taliban refuses to allow women to donate blood for the victims of the Kabul attack

In a video going viral on social media, a group of women were seen saying that they were stopped by the Taliban from donating blood to the victims of the dastardly attack in Dashte Barchi in Kabul, Afghanistan, that left several dead and injured.

روایت شما؛ “طالبان اجازه ندادند” زنان به زخمی‌های حمله انتحاری در دشت برچی خون بدهند



در این ویدیویی که در شبکه‌های اجتماعی منتشر شده است، گروهی از دختران می‌گویند طالبان اجازه نداده است که آنها برای کمک به آسیب‌دیدگان حمله انتحاری دشت پرچی، خون اهدا کنند. pic.twitter.com/61ROwWeSDH — افغانستان اینترنشنال – خبر فوری (@AFIntlBrk) September 30, 2022

Bilal Sarwary, a Toronto-based journalist tweeted, “Taliban turned away women who went to the hospital to donate blood to the victims of today’s attack. Taliban told them they are not accepting blood donations from women. The women are baffled and ask what is wrong with their blood they are turned away.”

Sarwary in a subsequent tweet informed that the Taliban is hiding the actual number of casualties after every attack to cover up their failure to protect civilians. Additionally, he emphasized that the number of casualties reported by local authorities was double what the Taliban had reported to the media.

“To cover up their failure in protecting the civilians, Taliban have resorted to lying and hiding about the casualties after every attack. Local community leaders reports numbers double the figures Taliban shared with the media,” he tweeted.

Aqeel Ghasemi, a teacher at Kaaj Educational Centre, claimed in an interview with Afghanistan International that he had reached out to parents and registered more than 50 people who were missing. Ghasemi stated that 35 bodies had been buried by Friday at 5 o’clock, including 32 girls under the age of 18, claimed a London-based media outlet Afghanistan International in its tweet.

عقیل قاسمی، استاد مرکز آموزشی کاج در مصاحبه با افغانستان اینترنشنال درباره تلفات حمله انتحاری روز جمعه گفت که در تماس با والدین، بیش از ۵۰ نفر را ثبت کرده‌اند که مفقود شده‌اند.



آقای قاسمی افزود تا ساعت ۵ عصر روز جمعه، ۳۵ جسد را دفن کردند که در بین‌ آن‌ها ۳۲ دختر زیر ۱۸ سال بود. pic.twitter.com/NL6DJx2QT7 — افغانستان اینترنشنال – خبر فوری (@AFIntlBrk) September 30, 2022

Students were among those killed in the explosion, according to Khalid Zadran, the Kabul police’s spokesman who was appointed by the Taliban, but he did not say how many. When hosting events with large groups, like Friday’s exam preparation, he said education centres in the area would need to seek the Taliban for additional protection.

According to a later statement from Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor, police have detained a suspect who may be connected to the attack. He was unable to provide any updates on the casualties.

Notably, this is not the first time that the Taliban has stopped women from donating blood. On March 8 this year, the Taliban stalled a blood donation drive by Afghan women to mark International Women’s Day.

Monesa Mubarez, the head of a women’s rights movement said back then, “the group had planned to hold a protest. They decided to donate blood instead because of the Taliban’s violent crackdown on women’s rights protestors.”

Suicide attack in Kabul

On Friday, a suicide bomb attack rocked the Kaaj Education Centre in a Shiite area in the capital of Kabul, Afghanistan. In this attack, at least 19 people were killed and 27 injured as per the local police.

According to one witness, 19-year-old Shafi Akbary, some 300 recent high school graduates, including boys and girls, arrived at the Kaaj Higher Educational Center at 6:30 a.m. to take practice exams. Among other activities, the facility aids students in their preparation and study for entrance tests.

Notably, the ethnic Hazaras, a member of the minority Shia community, make up the majority of the population in Dashte Barchi. ISIS (Daesh) has frequently attacked hospitals, schools, and mosques in Dash Barchi and other Shia-populated areas in recent years.