Earlier today, social media was abuzz with assertions that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal allegedly followed a Twitter account that appeared to post adult and pornographic content. The Twitter account @Esmee4keeps has now responded to Kejriwal, welcoming him on her OnlyFans page and promising to chat with him later.

“@ArvindKejriwal awesome to see you on my onlyfans, chat with you later,” the account tweeted.

Arvind Kejriwal called out for allegedly following an adult content account on Twitter

On Wednesday 12 October 2022, Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was spotted allegedly following an adult content account named Esmee. Social media users took a swipe at the AAP supremo, mocking him with memes for following an account that posted pornographic content.

As per social media users, Arvind Kejriwal followed a Twitter account named @Esmee4Keeps, the display picture of which shows a woman dressed in skimpy clothes. Social media users shared photos and videos as evidence to back their claim that Kejriwal was indeed following a pornographic content account and shared creative memes to take a dig at the Delhi CM for his online antics. The account has more than 130.6K followers and follows 8 Twitter accounts.

Can you believe it,



this porn lady is being followed by none other than our Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal .



Tharki insaan



See the screenshot below. pic.twitter.com/KjQAdfFZiN — Dr. Priya Rathore (@PriyaRathore198) October 12, 2022

Following the social media uproar, we checked if Arvind Kejriwal was following @Esmee4Keeps or not. However, the following list of Kejriwal had no such account with the said handle. Additionally, there are social media posts that claim the account is probably fake and was earlier used to post pictures of children taking a dump. However, there is no clarity if the account is fake or is indeed being run by an adult content creator.