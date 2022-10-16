Sunday, October 16, 2022
HomeNews ReportsThe Wire claims Microsoft employee based out of Singapore 'certified' the fabricated documents in...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

The Wire claims Microsoft employee based out of Singapore ‘certified’ the fabricated documents in the Meta controversy

Facebook uses Microsoft's email services. The Wire tried to use the service provider to 'verify' details about one of their clients, quite likely without their consent and it seems, Microsoft's Ujjwal Kumar agreed.

OpIndia Staff
The Wire says Microsoft Asia's Ujjwal Kumar helped them with 'verify' Meta's fabricated mail from their email servers
3

The Wire has now claimed that a Microsoft employee, one Ujjwal Kumar, based in Singapore has verified their fabricated email exchange with Facebook’s parent company ‘Meta’. Founding Editor of The Wire Siddharth Varadarajan has claimed that one Ujjwal Kumar, currently employed at Microsoft in Singapore, has ‘passed the DKIM test’.

Varadarajan shared a screenshot of an email sent by Ujjwal Kumar of Microsoft used the manual method and corroborated that the dkimpy, a library that implements DKIM (DomainKey Identified Mail) email signing and verification.

Here is the email shared by Siddharth Varadarajan.

Ujjwal Kumar of Microsoft Singapore

In another separate tweet, Varadarajan had claimed that he had consent from Ujjwal Kumar to share the email and his finding regarding the so-called mail from Meta and had shared the screenshot.

Original tweet by Siddharth Varadarajan

However, few hours later, Varadarajan deleted the tweet claiming that he had the consent of Ujjwal Kumar to share details, he has deleted the tweet.

Facebook uses Microsoft’s email services. The Wire tried to use the service provider to ‘verify’ details about one of their clients, quite likely without their consent and it seems, Microsoft’s Ujjwal Kumar agreed. However, Varadarajan’s ‘expert’ who ‘verified’ Facebook/Meta email as ‘authentic’ suddenly went from okay with being named to being ‘anonymous expert’ here.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsthe wire, the wire meta, ujjwal kumar singapore microsoft
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,706FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com