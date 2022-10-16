The Wire has now claimed that a Microsoft employee, one Ujjwal Kumar, based in Singapore has verified their fabricated email exchange with Facebook’s parent company ‘Meta’. Founding Editor of The Wire Siddharth Varadarajan has claimed that one Ujjwal Kumar, currently employed at Microsoft in Singapore, has ‘passed the DKIM test’.

One of the experts has since given consent for us to reveal his full identity, which we have now done on social media. The story will also be updated to reflect that. pic.twitter.com/051OlaXcIW — Siddharth (@svaradarajan) October 15, 2022

Varadarajan shared a screenshot of an email sent by Ujjwal Kumar of Microsoft used the manual method and corroborated that the dkimpy, a library that implements DKIM (DomainKey Identified Mail) email signing and verification.

Here is the email shared by Siddharth Varadarajan.

Ujjwal Kumar of Microsoft Singapore

In another separate tweet, Varadarajan had claimed that he had consent from Ujjwal Kumar to share the email and his finding regarding the so-called mail from Meta and had shared the screenshot.

Original tweet by Siddharth Varadarajan

However, few hours later, Varadarajan deleted the tweet claiming that he had the consent of Ujjwal Kumar to share details, he has deleted the tweet.

The expert corroborated the DKIM verification The Wire ran on Andy Stone's email. We identified him with consent. He now wants his name off social media. It goes without saying: We have the header etc of the mail he sent & can have them independently verified if need arises 2/2 — Siddharth (@svaradarajan) October 16, 2022

Facebook uses Microsoft’s email services. The Wire tried to use the service provider to ‘verify’ details about one of their clients, quite likely without their consent and it seems, Microsoft’s Ujjwal Kumar agreed. However, Varadarajan’s ‘expert’ who ‘verified’ Facebook/Meta email as ‘authentic’ suddenly went from okay with being named to being ‘anonymous expert’ here.