On October 16, Trinamool Congress (TMC) politician and former cricketer Kirti Azad took to Twitter and shared a photograph with an unsubstantiated quote by RSS founder MS Golwalkar, claiming that he was willing to tolerate British subjugation but not a government in the nation that granted Muslims and Dalits equal status.

Is this true?

क्या ये सच है?? pic.twitter.com/a56Bwuc2Na — Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) October 16, 2022

The image shared by Azad has no signs of authenticity and was provided with no references. The image was shared on Twitter asking if it was true, insinuating that the remarks were made by Golwalkar in 1940. However, this does not seem to be the case. Several users clarified that the quote was never made by Golwalkar. A Twitter user shared a tweet, stating that this was never said by Golwalkar and that Kirti Azad should ‘Shut up and sit down.’

This is not true….!!!

Now Shut Up and Sit Down.https://t.co/mU9hY1FwQS — BHK🇮🇳 (@BeingBHK) October 16, 2022

Another Twitter user Sushil Aggarwal stated that this remark was disowned by the RSS Chief and Golwalkar. He said, “The book mentioned was disowned by RSS and Guru Ji. So it does not contain the official view of RSS. Moreover, the contents of the book as quoted are doubtful. The official book of RSS thoughts is Bunch of Thoughts.”

The book mentioned was disowned by RSS and Guru ji. So it does not contain the official view of RSS. Moreover, the contents of the book as quoted are doubtful. The official book of RSS thoughts is Bunch of Thoughts. — Sushil Aggarwal (@SushilAgg52) October 16, 2022

Several other users pointed out that this quote was a fake one and this remark was never made by Golwalkar. However, Azad was yet to remove the misleading image from his account.

TMC leader Kirti Azad has a lengthy history of disseminating misinformation. Azad used social media in February this year to propagate false information about BJP leaders being assaulted in Uttar Pradesh during the state’s second phase of voting during the assembly elections.

Hi Kirti, amusing to see that you,Bhagwat Jha Azad’s son,can’t distinguish between the hinterlands of #WestBengal & #UttarPradesh!This is clip of a jihadi attack engineered by TMC on me on Election Day, April 30 2021.Having become a FAMILY DOORMAT you have lost your rationality! https://t.co/qfkH1XGlV4 — Dr. Anirban Ganguly অনির্বান গঙ্গোপাধ্যায় (@anirbanganguly) February 12, 2022

Dr Anirban Ganguly, a member of the BJP’s national executive committee, chastised Azad, the son of former Bihar chief minister Bhagwat Jha Azad and a former Congress politician, for failing to distinguish between West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh’s countryside.

Notably, the video Azad released purporting to be from Uttar Pradesh was really from West Bengal, when TMC goons heckled BJP’s Anirban Ganguly in Illambazar, West Bengal’s Birbhum, during the voting process for the last round of Bengal elections on April 30, 2021. During the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2021, Ganguly contested from the district’s Bolpur constituency.