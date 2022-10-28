Hours after Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over the ownership of Twitter Inc., his elated supporters flooded the micro-blogging platform with hilarious memes.

The happiness of advocates of ‘free speech’ knew no bounds when it came to light that Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and its Legal Head (also known as chief censor) Vijaya Gadde were sacked by Musk.

Popular Twiter user ‘Wall Street Silver’ shared a video of the unceremonious ouster of former Chinese President Hu Jintao from the Communist Party’s congress’s closing ceremony and juxtaposed it with Parag Agrawal’s image.

Elon at the first Twitter board meeting having Parag escorted out. pic.twitter.com/i7AuCyGkkZ — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) October 28, 2022

Another user posted a digitally altered video wherein a jovial Elon Musk was seen dumping the ex-Twitter CEO into a river.

In another meme video, Elon Musk was seen slamming the door in the face of Parag Agrawal. According to a Reuters report, Parag Agrawal was ‘escorted out’ of Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco immediately after the deal was sealed.

Twitter users also pointed out how the left-liberal ecosystem went into overdrive, following the acquisition of the micro-blogging platform by Elon Musk. Video about left-liberals, behaving in a hysterical and erratic manner, are doing the rounds of the internet.

While emphasising on the hypocrisy of left-liberals, one Niners Dan wrote, “I am leaving this group. But, first I am going to post about leaving this group. Then, I am gonna stick around to see what everybody thinks about me leaving the group.”

After the Tesla CEO took over Twitter, he posted about the development on his Twitter timeline. “The bird (referring to Twitter mascot) is freed,” he wrote. As such, one user posted a meme video of Elon Musk releasing birds, which were kept in captivity.

Twitter users were visibly elated at the ouster of Vijaya Gadde, who had earlier courted controversy for censoring the infamous ‘Hunter Biden story’ and terminating the Twitter account of US President Donald Trump.

“Unemployed”, wrote one user after superimposing her image on a fresh package of an adult constume.

“Bye Vijaya Gadde,” another user shared a digitally altered video of Elon Musk dumping the former Twitter Legal Head into the sea.

In April, it was reported that Gadde was all set to lose her $17 million-a-year job as Musk expressed no confidence in the top management of Twitter. At that time, Musk took potshots at her for censoring the critical ‘Hunter Biden story.’

She had also courted controversy in 2018 for standing with a ‘Smash Brahmanical Patriarchy’ banner along with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey. The news of Twitter’s acquisition and the change in top management of the company certainly delighted Musk’s supporters and free speech advocates.