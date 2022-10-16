‘Animal cruelty’ activists in Scotland are being called out by internet users, including the vegan community, for spilling milk in supermarkets as a part of an awareness campaign.

Animal Rebellion, an NGO fighting against the supply of dairy, posted about one such ‘milk pour’ campaign from Waitrose supermarket in Edinburgh. It tweeted, “Milk Pours are currently happening across the UK.”

“All are concerned individuals calling on the government to give us a livable future, a #PlantBasedFuture,” the Twitter handle further added. The archived version of the tweet can be accessed here.

In the disturbing video, two female activists could be seen spilling milk on the floor of the supermarket while another activist was seen holding a poster that read, “Plant-Based Future.” A man could be seen walking up to them and questioning them about their behaviour.

Social media users were irked by the action of the ‘animal cruelty’ activists, who had no qualms about wasting food. Even the vegan community was forced to step in and point out how their actions are counterproductive.

“I am vegan. What the bloody hell do you think you are going to achieve by this. Work with farmers, and consumers. Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world – Nelson Mandela,” wrote one vegan activist.

One woman wrote, “I’m verging on vegan, and I agree. If anything, this sets the vegan cause back years.”

Another user emphasised, “Look at them pouring milk away in supermarkets, I think I’ll turn vegan” said no-one ever!”

Twitter user Paulo Alessandro tweeted, “This is disgusting behaviour. Some poor cleaner on minimum wage will be tasked with cleaning this up.”

Another user pointed out the elitism of the ‘animal cruelty’ activists. “People are struggling to survive and you think the best activism is wasting food and then having low-wage workers clean up your mess. You reek of elitism. Performance art is generally shit, as you have demonstrated here,” he said.

One Joolz Denby remarked, “Your entitled narcissistic stupidity will push the government to ban all protests, you are causing far more harm than good and adding to the daily burden the underpaid employees of that store have to deal with.”

Animal activists have been calling for a ban on the dairy industry due to the cruel and non-ethical treatment of animals. However, disruptive campaigns such as the one mentioned above are increasingly drawing the ire of common people, including those who might have been sympathetic to the cause.

With no clear goals in sight and unjustified use of disruption, the champions of animal rights activism are now finding themselves on shaky ground.