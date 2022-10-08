Saturday, October 8, 2022
Uttar Pradesh: Naeem and aides hurl casteist abuses, assault and grab money from Ankur after Durga Puja Visarjan, threaten to kill if he complains

A Hindu man belonging to the Dalit community was assaulted by members of the Muslim community in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, while he was returning from Maa Durga’s idol immersion function on Wednesday, October 6. Not only that, but these miscreants also hurled casteist slurs and insults at him, snatched his money, and threatened to kill him if he reported them to the police.

Ankur Kumar, a resident of Nagla Jhamman of Linepar in the Thana Tundla area of Firozabad district, stated in his police complaint that on 6 October 2022 (Wednesday), while returning home after Goddess Durga immersion, Naeem, son of Laik, a resident of Nagla Masjid, his two brothers, and five-six other aides accosted him.

They then abused him with casteist insults. When Ankur objected, the miscreants beat him up and stole the money from his pocket in broad daylight. Not only that, but the accused threatened the victim with death if she reported him to the police.

The accused threatened Ankur and claimed that anyone who came to speak on Ankur’s behalf would be killed. Ankur has filed a complaint with the Tundla police station, citing the threat to his life. According to the UP Police, legal action is being taken in this matter.

This year too, Islamists in various parts of the country attacked the recently concluded celebration of the feminine divine during Durga Puja/Navratri besides attacking Hindu festivals such as Hanuman Jayanti, Ram Navami, and Saraswati Puja. Several such cases have come to the fore where Islamists have either forcefully or by concealing their identity entered the Navratri Garba event and created a ruckus. Even incidents of stone pelting and violence at Garba venues have been reported from many parts of the country.

OpIndia tried to chronicle the wanton attacks carried out by Islamists during the year’s Navratri festival. This year, the annual nine-day festival of Navratri, wherein Hindus across the world celebrate and worship the Hindu goddess Durga, commenced on September 26 and ended on October 5.

