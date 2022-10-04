Tuesday, October 4, 2022
HomeNews ReportsVadodara: 4 Muslim students attack Hindu students with iron belts, stones after they were...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Vadodara: 4 Muslim students attack Hindu students with iron belts, stones after they were asked not to play Islamic songs during Garba event

During the snack break, the four accused Muslim students went to the DJ and asked him to play Islamic songs. The DJ did as asked. The other college students objected and said as Navratri was a Hindu festival, it was not appropriate to play Islamic songs during the event.

OpIndia Staff
Islamists attacked Hindu students in Vadodara
Four booked for attacking Hindu students who objected to Islamic songs at Garba event in College (Representational Image: India Today)
3

On October 1, six Hindu students were attacked by four accused, identified as Rathod Amin Gulab Nabi, Nizami Moin Nurmahammad, Ganchi Amanbhai Firozbhai and Chauhan Mahamadnuman Mahamadhanif, for objecting to Islamic songs being played during a Garba event at BK Patel Arts & Commerce College of Savli in Vadodara. The four accused attacked the Hindu students with iron belts and stones.

As per reports, a Garba event was organised inside the college premises on Saturday. There were around 150 students at the event. During the snack break, the four accused Muslim students went to the DJ and asked him to play Islamic songs. The DJ did as asked. The other college students objected and said as Navratri was a Hindu festival, it was not appropriate to play Islamic songs during the event.

The four accused got agitated and started abusing the Hindu students and threatened them. The principal and staff immediately intervened and pacified the situation for a while. However, a BA final year student identified as Vishvajitsinh Rajendrasinh Mahida was stopped by the accused while he was going home with his friends after the event and attacked with an iron belt and stones.

Other students who were accompanying him were identified as Yuvraj Dineshbhai Vaghela, Harpalsinh Rajendrasinh Jadav, Yogesh Somsinh Mahida, Rutviksinh Surendrasinh Mahida, Ghanshyamsinh Surendrasinh Mahida. All six students sustained injuries. As the crowd gathered, the four accused escaped the scene. A criminal case under relevant sections was registered by the police against the four accused.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,359FollowersFollow
27,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com