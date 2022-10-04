Vadodara: 4 Muslim students attack Hindu students with iron belts, stones after they were asked not to play Islamic songs during Garba event

On October 1, six Hindu students were attacked by four accused, identified as Rathod Amin Gulab Nabi, Nizami Moin Nurmahammad, Ganchi Amanbhai Firozbhai and Chauhan Mahamadnuman Mahamadhanif, for objecting to Islamic songs being played during a Garba event at BK Patel Arts & Commerce College of Savli in Vadodara. The four accused attacked the Hindu students with iron belts and stones.

As per reports, a Garba event was organised inside the college premises on Saturday. There were around 150 students at the event. During the snack break, the four accused Muslim students went to the DJ and asked him to play Islamic songs. The DJ did as asked. The other college students objected and said as Navratri was a Hindu festival, it was not appropriate to play Islamic songs during the event.

The four accused got agitated and started abusing the Hindu students and threatened them. The principal and staff immediately intervened and pacified the situation for a while. However, a BA final year student identified as Vishvajitsinh Rajendrasinh Mahida was stopped by the accused while he was going home with his friends after the event and attacked with an iron belt and stones.

Other students who were accompanying him were identified as Yuvraj Dineshbhai Vaghela, Harpalsinh Rajendrasinh Jadav, Yogesh Somsinh Mahida, Rutviksinh Surendrasinh Mahida, Ghanshyamsinh Surendrasinh Mahida. All six students sustained injuries. As the crowd gathered, the four accused escaped the scene. A criminal case under relevant sections was registered by the police against the four accused.