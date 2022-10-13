On Wednesday, a 70-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of people while trying to intervene in a drunken brawl outside his house in the Jaiprakash Nagar locality, Varanasi.

A Satish Ganesh, the Varanasi Police Commissioner informed that the incident took place on Wednesday night at around 11:30 PM. The victim who has been identified as Pashupati Nath Singh, and his son Rajendra Singh stepped out of their house to intervene in a drunken brawl between two groups.

The group of miscreants attacked Rajendra with sticks and rods for intervening uninvited. One of the attackers hit Pashupati on the head with a stick when he came to rescue his son. Pashupati died on spot, following this all the miscreants fled leaving Rajendra severely injured.

Bhaskar journalist Sachin Gupta has informed that 9 policemen have been suspended over the incident.

UP के वाराणसी में कल रात BJP कार्यकर्ता पशुपति नाथ सिंह की पीट–पीटकर हत्या कर दी गई। उनके घर में बराबर में वाइन शॉप है। कुछ लड़के सेल्समैन को पीट रहे थे। शोर सुनकर पशुपति नाथ वहां आ गए और भीड़ का शिकार हो गए। 9 पुलिसकर्मी सस्पेंड हुए। #Varanasi — Sachin Gupta (@sachingupta787) October 13, 2022

Both the victims were rushed to the BHU trauma centre where Pashupati Singh was pronounced dead by the doctors while Rajendra’s condition remains critical. According to a TOI report, CP Varanasi has said that they do not have any information about the connection of the dead victim with the BJP yet.

Reportedly, the victim had earlier complained to the Cantt MLA Saurabh Srivastava about the nuisance caused by several gangs outside the liquor shop. Three of the miscreants who attacked the victim are history sheeters as per media reports.

The police have informed that one of the attackers has been arrested and the search is on to nab others.