On October 31, cricket Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma shared on the social media app Instagram that a video of Kohli’s hotel room has been leaked online. As per the social media post by the cricketer, a ‘fan’ entered his room in his absence and recorded a video. The bedroom and Virat Kohli’s personal belongings could be seen in the video.

Kohli shared the video and wrote, “I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them, and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling, and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment.”

Virat Kohli’s wife and actress Anushka Sharma also expressed her disappointment over the matter. She wrote, “Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past, but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being, and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self-control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom, then where is the line?”

Anushka Sharma expressed disappointment over the incident. Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram

It is noteworthy that the couple is very conscious of their privacy. They have drawn a line between private and public life. The couple had requested the media not to publish any photographs featuring their daughter Vamika and said it would be her decision on what and how much to share once she is of age.

Kohli’s brother Vikas Kohli also expressed concern over the matter. In a comment on Kohli’s post, Vikas said, “This is really very unprofessional whom so ever did it, I’m assuming it must be the hotel staff only, else if its some other fans its a total disaster from the hotel management… WHERE IS THE SECURITY AND PRIVACY OF THE GUEST… this is very alarming.”

Virat kohli’s brother expressed concern over the matter. Source: Instagram

Virat Kohli is currently with the Indian Cricket Team in Australia for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The video was shot at Crown Hotel in Perth, Australia. The hotel has not issued any statement regarding the lack of security for the guests. In the video, a man dressed in a black suit and white shirt was seen recording the video that had the text “King Kohli’s Hotel Room” written on it.