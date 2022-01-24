On January 24, actress Anushka Sharma requested everyone to not share Virat and Anushka’s daughter Vamika’s photograph anywhere on social media. She said they were caught off-guard and did not know the camera was on them at the time when the photograph was clicked. Anushka was watching the Indian cricket team play against South Africa in Cape Town. As the match was going on, it was full of cameras. The official broadcaster panned the camera towards Anushka holding Vamika cheering for team India during the game.

Anushka and Virat shared the same story requesting everyone not to share Vamika’s photo. Source: Instagram

In the statement, she said, “Hi guys! We realise that our daughter images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared after that. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn’t know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate it if Vamika’s images were not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank you!”

The story was also published by Virat on his Instagram account.

Virat and Anushka had explained the rationale behind not sharing Vamika’s photos

In May 2021, during an Instagram stories Q and A session, Virat Kohli had replied to a fan explaining the rationale behind not sharing Vamika’s photographs or videos on social media. He had said, “We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice.”

In December 2021, a video had turned up on social media where Kohli was seen asking paparazzi not to take Vamika’s photos, and his request was obliged by the photographers. Later, Anushka had said, “We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older, we cannot restrict her movement, and hence your support is needed, so kindly practice (retrain) in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you.”

Anushka gave birth to Vamika in January 2021. The couple had decided to keep her daughter away from social media till she was mature enough to make her own decisions about her presence on social media.