On November 29, Twitter user GemsOfBollywood published a tweet revealing how an adult toys store brand named ‘Besharam’ was using Raja Ravi Verma’s painting of Menaka and her daughter Shakuntala on its website, depicting them as a lesbian couple. In the image, Shakuntala was shown saying, “Honn, is this heaven”? to which Menaka replies, “Naah babe, just a good orgasm”.

This is a shocking distortion and insult of Hindu texts, because, as per texts, Menaka is the mother of Shakuntala, but the adult toys store brand depicted them as a lesbian couple. The story of Shakuntala is narrated in the Mahabharata. According to the Adi Parva of the epic, Menaka was an Apsara, who was sent to earth by Indra to seduce Vishvamitra to end his penance. Menaka was successful in this mission, she lived with Rishi Vishvamitra for several years, and Shakuntala was born as a result of this union.

Shakuntala’s son with king Dushyanta was Bharata, who was the ancestor of the Pandavas and the Kauravas, the two main clans in Mahabharata.

The painting by Raja Ravi Varma

Raja Ravi Varma created the painting titled Menaka Shakuntala in 1890. The description of the painting reads, “One of the most enduring works, legend has it that Shakuntala, caught up in her reverie, failed to greet Rishi Durvasa, who cursed her that the person she was thinking of would forget her. As the story goes, King Dushyant fails to recognise her when she goes to his palace and deeply disappointed by it, Shakuntala takes refuge in her mother Menaka’s arms as she is spirited away to the heavens.”

Who was Raja Ravi Varma

Born in 1848, Raja Ravi Varma is one of the most famous artists from India who took art to the masses. He hailed from Killimanoor, Travancore, present-day Kerala. Raja Ravi was drawn towards art at a very young age. His uncle Raja Raja Varma was his mentor and his mother, Umayamba Bayi, a poet, drew him towards art.

The realistic portrayals of contemporary figures and interpretations of religious and mythological figures made him immensely popular among the Royals. He was well known not only in the Indian circle of the Royals but also on international platforms. Raja Ravi Varma made sure that the art became accessible to all. The reproductions of his paintings were made affordable and available for everyone.

Misuse of Sunny Leone by the store

In another tweet, GemsOfBollywood tagged Bollywood actress Sunny Leone whose images are being used by the website as a brand ambassador, and wrote, “Besharam Sunny Leone is the brand ambassador of Besharam adult store that sells sex toys etc. Why use Hindu woman imagery for sales? Why not hijab, burqa, nun dress?”

Other users made similar tweets. Twitter user Agenda Buster wrote, “This is beyond imagination. Besharam is an Indian sex toy company using pic of Menaka n Shakuntala as a lesbian couple to promote their sex toys. Menaka n Shakuntala was mother-daughter n this is a famous pic of Ravi Varma in which Menaka takes her daughter to swarg loka.”

Sunny Leone’s husband denied endorsing the brand

However, Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber claimed that the store is misusing his wife’s image, and she does not have any endorsement deal with the brand. He also said that they have already filed a case against the company for the unauthorised use of the images.

In reply to GemsOfBollywood’s tweet, Daniel Weber said, “To do some background and research might help!! We have filed a case against this company for illegally using Sunny Leone images!!! We don’t endorse this company!!!!!”

IMBesharam called Sunny’s husband a ‘lier’

However, Besharam came forward to deny the claims of Sunny Leone’s husband calling him a liar, and accused the actress of not honouring a contract signed by her. Replying to a tweet by GemsOfBollywood saying that Sunny Leone’s husband denied endorsing the brand, IMBesharam said, “Sunny Leone changed course after Bollywood movie offer, went dark on all adult projects commitments, producers and paid projects. She even distanced herself from her website, selling her own porn. We just respected her wishes not to actively engage her, but Daniel is a liar.”

Their comment started an online feud between Weber and the brand. Weber accused them of “needing Sunny’s image” to help the company.

The brand, in return, accused Weber of using her lifestyle to “pay his bills”. That was indeed a below-the-belt comment.

Weber ended the conversation by wishing the brand good luck for the future.