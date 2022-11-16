Shocking details are emerging in the gruesome Shraddha Walkar murder case. Aftab Amin Poonawalla, who murdered his Hindu live-in partner and chopped her body into 35 pieces, has made shocking revelations to the police about his plans to kill Shraddha more than a week before the murder.

“More than a week before murdering Shraddha on May 18, 2022, I had made up my mind to kill Shraddha. Even on that day, we had a fight. I was determined to kill her but suddenly she became emotional and started crying. So I held back for later,” ANI reported quoting a Delhi Police source citing Aftab’s confession.

As per the report, Aftab told the police that Shraddha had trust issues and would often get angry and fight with him. “I often had to talk to someone over the phone, and due to this she used to get angry.”

Notably, blood stains were discovered in the kitchen of accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla’s flat in Delhi’s Chhatarpur. The blood samples have been sent for testing to determine whose blood it is. The police are expected to call the victim’s father for DNA testing, and the blood and bone samples from the recovered body parts will be sent to Forensic Light Source (FLS) for matching. Following this, a DNA test will be conducted.

In order to determine how Shraddha was killed, the Delhi Police reportedly took Aftab to his flat to recreate the crime scene and carried a mannequin for the purpose. Police in its investigation so far suspect that after chopping Shraddha’s body into 35 pieces in the bathroom, accused Aftab would leave the shower on so that the blood would flow into the sewer and he could easily cut Shraddha’s body, ANI reported.

Aftab confessed to having browsed Google all night after murdering Shraddha. He searched for ways to dispose of the body without arousing suspicion or getting caught. He kept Shraddha’s Instagram profile updated even after killing her “to preempt doubts about her well-being and keep her alive in the eyes of her family and friends.” He kept the Instagram account active till June.

“Aftab was aggressive and restless”, says the doctor who treated Aftab’s knife wound in May

Dr Anil Kumar, who treated Aftab Amin Poonawalla has revealed that the Aftab was very aggressive and restless when he visited him for treatment of his injury, which he claimed to have suffered while cutting fruit.

“He was very aggressive and restless. He looked bold and confident, and told me that he originally was from Mumbai and had moved to Delhi in search of good opportunities in the IT sector.” Dr Kumar also recalled that “Aftab comfortably got the stitches and did not show that he was having pain during the process.”

Shraddha’s father demands death penalty for Aftab, seeks probe into ‘Love Jihad’ angle

Vikas Madan Walkar, father of victim Shraddha has expressed suspicion of a ‘love jihad’ angle in the case and demanded the death penalty for the accused.

While speaking to ANI about the same he said, “I suspected a love jihad angle. We demand the death penalty for Aftab. I trust Delhi Police and the probe moving in the right direction. Shraddha was close to her uncle and didn’t talk to me much. I was never in touch with Aftab. I lodged the first complaint in Mumbai’s Vasai.”

Shraddha’s family was opposed to the relationship because Aftab was Muslim, according to the FIR. They were also against Shraddha’s decision to live with Aftab. Shraddha, on the other hand, was adamant about her decision. According to the FIR, after her parents expressed their disapproval of her relationship with Aftab, she stated, “I am 25 years old. I have full right to take my own decisions. I want to have a live-in relationship with Aftab. You can assume you never had a daughter starting today.” She packed her belongings and left the house. Vikas and his late wife, Suman Madan Walkar, attempted to stop her, but she refused to listen.

‘Muslim men deliberately entrap Hindu girls’ says retired DGP Nirmal Kaur

Reacting to the horrifying Shraddha murder case, Nirmal Kaur, a 1983 batch IPS officer who retired as DGP in Jharkhand said that Muslim men deliberately entrap Hindu girls and they get huge funds for this purpose. She said that the Muslim men who kidnap Hindu girls are also provided with all the required legal support by their community.

Kaur stated her opinion while she was speaking during NDTV prime time debate on November 14. “The persons executing the entrapment of Hindu women are provided with motorcycles or heavy monetary assistance. These people are also provided with all the required legal assistance. Many similar cases are emerging these days. In a way, this is being supported by their sub-culture. Their community has started accepting and making their people believe that woman has no feelings, and no value in society. They see her as an object,” she said.