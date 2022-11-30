Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Assam: Mob of school students attacks pregnant teacher and principal for telling parents about low grades

The principal stated that the teacher was rushed to the hospital immediately and her condition is stable. The unruly students reportedly also tried to attack the principal. Police had to be called to the school premises to control the situation.

JNV students in Dibrugarh attack pregnant teacher
JNV Dibrugarh, representational image, via Guwahatiplus
1

In Assam’s Dibrugarh, a mob of students reportedly attacked a pregnant teacher because she had complained to the parents of one student over his low grades. As per reports, the students were all from classes 10 and 11.

The incident occurred in the government-run Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Dibrugarh on November 27.

The concerned teacher, who is 5-month pregnant, teaches history. During a recent Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM), she had complained to the parents of one of the accused students about his consistently low grades.

Speaking to ANI, the principal stated that the teacher was rushed to the hospital immediately and her condition is stable. The unruly students reportedly also tried to attack the principal. Police had to be called to the school premises to control the situation.

A total of 22 students were found to be involved in the incident, as per reports.

The teacher has reportedly stated that she had only tried to give her honest feedback as the concerned student has shown poor performance in class. She had reportedly told the parents that he will have to work harder to pass exams.

When the mob of students attacked the woman teacher, some girl students and other women teachers saved her.

