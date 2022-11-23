On November 15, Associated Press published a story that Russian-fired missiles cross into Poland causing an explosion killing two people. However, the newswire was compelled to retract the story after it turned out that the explosion was caused due projectiles fired by Ukraine. Now it has been reported by Confider that AP has fired James LaPorta, its investigative journalist who reported the said story.

The Associated Press report, which had been extensively circulated on the internet and on cable news, was taken down the next day and replaced with an editor’s note confessing that the single source was incorrect and that “subsequent reporting revealed that the missiles were Russian-made and most likely fired by Ukraine in defence against a Russian attack.”

Associated Press’s retracted ‘Russian missile’ story replaced with an editor’s note.

Despite the AP’s rule that it “routinely seeks and requires more than one source when sourcing is anonymous,” the piece attributed the information to a single “senior U.S. intelligence official.” Notably, John Leicester, who was co-bylined in the report is still working at AP.

According to the AP’s statement of news values and principles, the only exception is when “material comes from an authoritative figure who provides information so detailed that there is no question of its accuracy.”

Although journalist James LaPorta has not yet commented on his departure from Associated Press, he on Tuesday wrote a tweet thanking his fellow journalist for their “words of encouragement and kindness.”

“I’d like to thank the multitude of journalists, editors, and long-time readers that have reached out to me with words of encouragement and kindness. It sincerely means the world,” LaPorta tweeted.

Notably, On November 15, a missile hit Poland and killed two people. in the village of Przewodów, located around 15 KM from the Poland-Ukraine border.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Poland issued a statement stating the details about the missile that landed in the Polish village. The Russian Ambassador to Polish Foreign Ministry was summoned and a detailed explanation was demanded.

It is notable here that Ukrainian government officials and a number of media organisations across the world had declared irresponsibly that the missile was fired by Russia, into Poland, a NATO member. However, cautious voices had asked for restraint and careful assessment of facts.

Even the US President in a statement has said that the possibility of Russia firing a missile into Polish territory is ‘unlikely’ based on its trajectory.

Notably, on November 17, North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and Poland declared that the missile strike in the farmland in the Polish village was unintentional and that it was fired from the Ukrainian air defence in response to the bombarding by Russia in the region.

At a press conference, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that the blast that killed two people in the Polish village of Przewodów near the Ukrainian border was most likely caused by Ukrainian air defence, but investigations are ongoing.

Stoltenberg went on to say that the Alliance does not blame Ukraine because it has the right to defend itself against a barrage of Russian missile attacks. He also stated that Russia bears “ultimate responsibility” for the missile strike in Poland due to its invasion of Ukraine.

“Ukraine’s defence was launching missiles in various directions, and one of these missiles, unfortunately, fell on Polish territory. There is absolutely nothing to suggest that it was a deliberate attack on Poland,” said Polish President Andrzej Duda.