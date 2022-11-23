In yet another mass shooting in the United States, a gunman opened fire in a Walmart in Chesapeake in Virginia, killing at least 10 people and injuring many others. According to local time, the incident occurred on Tuesday night at around 10 pm. The unidentified attacker is believed to be a store manager and was found dead in the store, the police officials informed. The motive of this attack is not clear so far.

Police received information about the shooting at the Walmart store at around 10.15 PM, and when they reached the spot, they found several people with gunshot wounds. The police team searched the entire store in the next 35 to 40 minutes, and found multiple dead bodies as well as injured victims. The shooter was also found dead at the crime scene. Police said that they didn’t fire any shots, but it is not clear if the shooter killed himself. Police believe that there was only one shooter. The police have not revealed the identity of the dead shooter yet, and said that it is unclear if he was an employer of the store.

Leo Kosinski, a spokesman with the Chesapeake Police Department held a brief media interaction to inform about this incident. He said that around 10 people were fatally shot in this firing. “The Police Department responded to a report of a shooting inside the Walmart at about 10:12 pm about 45 minutes before the store was scheduled to close”, he added.

The latest from Chesapeake police on the mass shooting at the Sam’s Circle Walmart @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/6Bv8vNg7xw — Michelle Wolf (@MichelleWolfTV) November 23, 2022

Photos and footage from the scene of the Walmart shooting showed authorities huddled around the building’s entry on Sam’s Circle, with multiple police vehicles parked in the store’s vast lot off Battlefield Boulevard. Outside the shop was a large inflatable Santa Claus. The incident occurred at one of many Walmart chain stores in southern Virginia. Some of the establishments there are a grocery store, a pharmacy, a bank, a bakery, and a deli.

Officers were looking for further casualties inside the Walmart, according to Mr. Kosinski, soon after midnight on Wednesday. The big store, he said, “had a lot of hiding spaces” for customers who may have looked for protection during the shooting. He said, “People could get scared, they could be hiding. We want to make sure that everyone is accounted for.”

This is the second incident of a high-profile mass shooting in the USA in the last three days. The shooting on Tuesday night happened just two days after a shooter in the US state of Colorado opened fire at an LGBT bar, killing five people and injuring 17.