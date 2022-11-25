China has transferred its Ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqi, to Indonesia after her tenure ended last month. The news was confirmed by the Nepali media on 23rd November 2022. Hou Yanqi had hatched conspiracies against India in many ways by growing closeness with former Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli. Hou Yanqi is known as the Wolf Warrior Ambassador of China. She has been replaced by Cheng Song who will be the new Chinese ambassador to Nepal.

Hou Yanqi’s term as ambassador to Nepal ended last month, and reportedly she has already returned to China. On October 25, she tweeted that she has completed her tenure in Nepal.

Completed my tenure, I’m going to leave friendly and beautiful neighboring Nepal. I would like to extend my most sincere thanks to all Nepali friends! I will always cherish the profound friendship I forged with friends from all walks of life during my stay in Nepal. pic.twitter.com/23MkVzypMc — Ambassador Hou Yanqi (@PRCAmbNepal) October 25, 2022

Currently, Chen serves as the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy director general. He will take the position of Hou Yanqi, who finished her four-year term in October and has already gone back to China. In December 2018, Hou took up his position in Kathmandu. Hou Yanqi, the departing Chinese ambassador to Nepal, has been assigned to Indonesia to represent China in the ASEAN nations.

Chinese Ambassador Hou Yanqi persuaded KP Sharma Oli to release the controversial map of Nepal when he was the Prime Minister. In this map, Nepal had shown the disputed areas with India – Kalapani, and Lipulekh, as its part. During his tenure as prime minister, Oli had also made several poisonous statements against India.

Hou Yanqi failed to serve China’s interests

Despite all the efforts of Hou Yanqi, China failed to form a united Left front in Nepal by bringing Oli and Prachanda together in Nepal’s general elections. China had also sent a big leader to Nepal in the past after the failure of its ambassador, but he was also disappointed. China is trying to repeat the history of the year 2017 and again form a government with Chinese influence under the leadership of KP Oli. In 2017, China brokered an agreement between Prachanda and Oli and the two formed a government together. However, the alliance later broke down and Prachanda joined hands with the Nepali Congress.

Sher Bahadur Deuba replaced KP Oli as the Prime Minister of Nepal and tried to strike a balance between his two neighbors. After Hou Yanqi’s continuous failure in this mission, China has now announced a new ambassador in Nepal amid the results of the general elections.

Hou Yanqi, who has worked in Pakistan for nearly 3 years, frequently visited KP Oli’s office and residence during her tenure in Nepal. Along with this, the delegation of the Nepali Communist Party drafting the change of the country’s political map was in touch with the Chinese ambassador.

Appointment of Chen Song

Nepal’s ambassador to China Bishnu Pukar Shrestha has confirmed the appointment of a new Chinese ambassador. He said, Chen Song was already handling Nepal’s case at the Chinese Foreign Ministry and he is very familiar with the relations between the two countries. Chen has met Nepalese diplomats several times in the past months.