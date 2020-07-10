Friday, July 10, 2020
Nepal irked over reports of KP Oli’s alleged affair with Chinese ambassador, cable operators ban Indian channels

The Communist Party in Nepal has been riled up after Indian media reports claimed an alleged affair between Nepali PM KP Sharma Oil and the Chinese ambassador. Senior Nepal Communist Party spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha had too alleged that the Indian media was spreading "baseless propaganda" against Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli.

OpIndia Staff

Nepal irked after Indian media channels report alleged affair between Oli and Chinese ambassador
Nepal PM KP Oli (L) and Chinese ambassador to nepal Hou Yanqi (R), images via twitter
On Thursday, amidst the ongoing tensions between India and Nepal, the cable operators in Nepal have banned the broadcasting of Indian news channels except for Doordarshan in their country.

Addressing a press conference, Nepal Information and Broadcasting Minister Yuba Raj Khativada had claimed that the Indian media was telecasting news that jeopardised the sovereignty and self-respect of Nepali citizens. 

Nepal’s Multi-System Operators have decided to put a ban on Indian news channels reportedly on account of their ‘unfounded’ reports on Nepal over the last few days.

Some Indian channels ran shows on Oli being ‘honeytrapped’

The decision to ban Indian news channels also came after a few media networks ran episodes featuring speculations about an alleged ‘relationship’ between Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and the Ambassador of China to Nepal, Hou Yanqi, earlier this week. Some news reports had suggested the premier could have been “honey-trapped” by the ambassador.

One of the media reports on Oli’s alleged affair

Nepal Communist Party raises a strong objection to Indian media reporting on Oli

The reports alleging Oli’s cosy relationship with the Chinese Ambassador had garnered widespread criticism in Nepal and the spokesperson of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) criticised such reports.

Senior Nepal Communist Party spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha had too alleged that the Indian media was spreading “baseless propaganda” against Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli. Echoing similar sentiments, chief advisor to Nepal PM Bishnu Rimal had condemned the news reports from India pertaining to KP Sharma Oli, stating that it violated basic ethics of journalism. 

As per reports, the ban is not official and has been brought in by cable operators. Nepal’s Nepal’s information minister Yuba Raj Khatiwada, when asked whether the Nepalese government is mulling a ban on Indian channels, had stated that it would be better if Indian media practises self-restraint. Nepalese social media handles had trended #BackoffIndianMedia recently.

Nepal’s aggressive posturing against India

The ongoing tensions between India and Nepal come after the Himalayan neighbour on the behest of China, arbitrarily decided to amend its map to add some Indian territories as part of it.

The Nepal government headed by KP Oli decided to adopt a Constitution Amendment Bill, to pave way for changing the updated political-administrative map, which includes Indian areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, in its symbol.

Perhaps acting at the behest of China, the Nepal Communist Party-led government in the country, had made irredentist claims against India by asserting that Nepal would “bring back at any cost” the Indian territories of Kalapani-Limpiyadhura-Lipulekh area.

