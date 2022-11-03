Congress giving up on Gujarat already? The Grand Old Party casts aspersions on Election Commission ahead of state polls

As Election Commission announces dates for the upcoming state assembly elections in Gujarat, Congress has already started its attack on the institution. This move is straight from Congress’ toolkit of creating an air that independent institutions are compromised right before elections so that when they lose, they have someone, anyone to blame except their own leadership.

On Thursday, when it was announced that the Election Commission will announce dates for Gujarat elections, Congress official Twitter account put up the tweet mocking the EC and sarcastically said how they thought the institutions are supposed to be independent.

भारत निर्वाचन आयोग एक स्वायत्त संस्थान है। ये निष्पक्ष चुनाव कराता है।



🙈🙉🙊 — Congress (@INCIndia) November 3, 2022

Congress tweeted, “Election Commission of India is an independent institution. It conducts unbiased elections.” This was followed by three emojis of a monkey with hands on eyes, ears and mouth.

The tweet is being seen as a sign of things to come where usual trope like EVM hacking, VVPAT malfunctioning and conspiracy theories that have been debunked multiple times over past nine years now will be made. In elections where BJP is expected to win or have won, we’ve seen earlier seen opposition parties cry ‘EVMs are hacked’ or ‘EC is not unbiased’, including parties like AAP where their MLA even tried to ‘prove’ EVMs are hacked in Vidhan Sabha using a toy machine.

Amusingly, the Election Commission is not biased with Congress won in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and EVMs are not hacked when AAP won Delhi and Punjab. All these theories float only when the BJP is much likely to win like clockwork. The stakes and theories will intensify as we get closer to 2024 general elections.

For the record, Congress has been in power for most of the 75 years India has been an independent country. The trends have changed only in past few years when people of India chose others. Which is when Congress and other opposition parties started crying foul. Amusingly, Jawaharlal Nehru has been prime minister of India for almost 17 years and was elected as a Lok Sabha MP from Phulpur thrice. His daughter, Indira Gandhi, has been PM of India thrice, of which she was elected as Lok Sabha MP three times as well, two times from Rae Bareli and once from Medak. Sanjay Gandhi was an MP from Amethi once, before he died in plane crash. Rajiv Gandhi has been an MP twice from Amethi. Sonia Gandhi has won five elections starting from 1999 and Rahul Gandhi has won four elections. The Election Commission was perfectly independent and unbiased all these times.

The grapes, dear readers, are sour and if Congress continues this way, soon they’d be left with no grapes to whine about either.