Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Updated:

Relaunch of Blue Verified paused till there is high confidence of stopping impersonation, informs Elon Musk

The Blue Subscription opened floodgates for impersonators to get verified badges and post unauthorised posts while posing and celebrities and official accounts.

OpIndia Staff
Elon Musk
Elon Musk postponed Twitter Blue verified (Image: India Today/Twitter)
4

On November 21 (local time), Elon Musk said in a tweet that the relaunch of Blue Verified, which was expected to start on November 29, has been postponed. Furthermore, he said Twitter might come up with colour-coded verified checks to differentiate between organisations and individuals.

He said, “Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation. Will probably use different color check for organisations than individuals.” Notably, when Twitter Blue subscriptions were started after Elon Musk took over Twitter, it included a verified badge. Though the description of the verified badge is different for those who got verified by following the due process and for those who got the badge by paying $8, one has to click on the badge to know what type of account they are visiting.

The Blue Subscription opened floodgates for impersonators to get verified badges and post unauthorised posts while posing and celebrities and official accounts. It led to a kind of chaos on the social media platform, so much so, that wealth worth $15 billion got wiped off after an account belonging to an individual impersonating Eli Lilly Pharmaceuticals published a post suggesting insulin would be free. Eli Lilly is one of the largest insulin manufacturers in the world.

About the newly rolled out Twitter Blue

On November 5, Twitter began offering Twitter Blue for $8 per month. Initially, the feature is only available to iOS users in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Twitter Blue is available for $7.99 per month. It comes with a verification badge or a blue checkmark on the profile, limited advertisements and much more.

Searched termsblue verified, twitter blue verified, elon musk
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

