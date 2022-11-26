A case has come to the fore in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district where a man died under mysterious circumstances after reportedly falling into a blast furnace inside an iron smelting factory. According to reports, Anurag Tyagi, the manager of the smelting factory in Hapur, died suspiciously hours after he allegedly had an argument with factory owner Asif Ali.

While factory owner Asif Ali is calling the incident a suicide, the relatives of Anurag are alleging that he has been murdered by the owner himself. After receiving information about the incident, police arrived at the facility and secured the premises, initiating an investigation.

कल दिनांक 25-11-22 को थाना धौलाना पर सूचना प्राप्त हुई कि खेकडा कास्टिग प्राइवेट लिमिटेड फैक्ट्री में एक कर्मचारी ने फर्निश मे कूदकर जान दे दी है,सूचना पर तत्काल स्थानीय पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची एवं प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है।

इस संबंध में एएसपी हापुड की बाइट pic.twitter.com/uU5muZjXI5 — HAPUR POLICE (@hapurpolice) November 26, 2022

Anurag Tyagi, 40, was a resident of Qila Parikshitgarh in Meerut. He and his family were now residing in Sihani, Ghaziabad. Anurag used to work as a manager in an iron smelting factory in Dhaulana industrial region in Hapur. Asif Ali, a native of Khekra in the Baghpat district, owns this factory. Anurag began working here around 6 months ago.

Anurag’s brother, Arun Kumar Tyagi, alleges that the factory owner killed him by throwing him into the furnace. “My brother had begun work at 9:00 AM, and at 11 AM, I had a video call with him. At 2:30 PM, the workers called to inform me that Anurag has been injured. After a few minutes, the police called and requested that I come to the factory as quickly as possible,” Arun stated.

“When I arrived at the facility, I was informed that my brother had passed away. When I inquired about the dead body, I discovered that it did not exist. My brother had committed suicide by leaping into the iron smelting, I was informed at the plant,” Arun went on to say.

Calling Anurag’s death a murder, Arun Tyagi said, “My brother had a dispute with the factory owner over something. After this, my brother was thrown into the furnace by the factory owner and now it is being given the name of suicide. If the police investigates properly, everything will be clear.”

Arun stated that the factory engaged ten people, including Anurag Tyagi. Following the incident, all of the factory’s employees escaped. The hard drive of the company’s CCTV camera has also gone missing.

“The plant has been sealed for the time being,” stated SDM Vivek Yadav of Dhaulana Tehsil. “Nothing can be seen from above in the furnace where Anurag is alleged to have died. The furnace is so hot that even standing close to it is hazardous. After the fire dies down, the police forensic team will look at it,” he said.

Talking about the death, Inspector Satendra Kumar Singh said, “The plant owner has been accused of murder by the relatives. The factory owner and staff are being questioned about the incident. The footage from the factory’s CCTV cameras is yet to be retrieved.”