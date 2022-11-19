On Saturday 19th November 2022, Gujarat’s chief minister Bhupendra Patel slammed Congress for minority appeasement after a video of Congress leader Chandan Thakor went viral. In the video, Chandan Thakor is seen addressing a public meeting in which the audience contains the majority of Muslim people. Chandan Thakor, in this video, claims that Congress is the only party that works for Muslim welfare.

Criticizing Muslim appeasement by Congress, chief minister Bhupendra Patel tweeted, “Shameful words! Fearing defeat, Congress yet again resorts to minority appeasement. But Congress should know that no one will be able to save Congress Party from defeat!”

Chandan Thakor is the Congress MLA and candidate from the Sidhpur constituency in the Patan district in north Gujarat. He said in this video, “We gave the votes (to BJP) to do something new and they cheated us, and not just us but they pushed the entire country to depth, and if any community can save the country it is Muslims, and if anyone can save the congress, only Muslims can do that.”

He added, “Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka came to the roads over the NRC issue. There were 18 types of parties but none favoured Muslims. This (Congress party) is the only party that protects you, countrywide. This BJP disturbed you in some places. This BJP raked up the triple talaq issue and abolished it. The BJP people snatched away the hajj subsidy. You used to get the subsidy in minority institutions. These (BJP) people discontinued that subsidy. Be alert in the coming time, these people may not do harm to you. We will protect you, we will guard you.”

Only Congress protects you, countrywide. We will protect you, we will guard you. BJP disturbed you in some places, raked up teen talak issue and abolished it, snatched away hajj subsidy, ended minority institutions subsidy: Congress MLA candidate Chandanji

Gujarat assembly elections will take place in two phases. The voting in the state is scheduled on December 1 and December 5. The results of the election will be declared on December 8.