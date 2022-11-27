Sunday, November 27, 2022
Gujarat: Allah and Mahadev are same for me, says Congress candidate for Rajkot, chants ‘Allahu Akbar’

Indranil Rajguru said that Allah resides in Somnath and Mahadev resides in Ajmer Dargah, ahead of polls on December 1, 2022.

Congress candidate from Rajkot, Indranil Rajguru stirred up a storm ahead of Gujarat state assembly elections where he claimed that in his opinion, Allah and Mahadev are both same. “Whether I go to Somnath with Hindu pilgrims in bus with Muslim pilgrims to Ajmer in train, it gives me equal happiness,” he said.

“In my opinion, there is Allah in Somnath and Mahadev in Ajmer,” he said. He later asked the public which had gathered to hail Mahadev when he hails Allah to ‘let those who want to divide that they will not win’. He then chants Allahu Akbar.

Rajguru was addressing a public gathering at Jangleshwar in Rajkot. Rajkot goes to polls in first phase on 1st December, 2022. Rajguru was first elected to Rajkot East constituency in 2012. In April 2022 he joined the Aam Aadmi Party only to return to Congress in November 2022.

