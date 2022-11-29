Disgusted by the conduct of certain students, a Hijabi teacher at a Meerut school filed a complaint of harassment and molestation on Friday (November 25, 2022). The teacher now alleges that one of the accused and his parents have tried to intimidate her and are pressurising her to drop the case.

The teacher reported the event to the police and a new case was filed in this respect. In this case, the police detained two suspected students as well as the mother of a student. The student’s mother was granted bail by the court and two of the students were placed into juvenile custody. These students are reportedly studying in class 11 and are minors.

The incident occurred in Meerut’s Ram Manohar Lohia Inter College in the Kithor Police Station area of Meerut, where Aman, Kaif, and Amaltas of Class 12 openly harassed the teacher teaching in their class. Occasionally they said ‘I love you’ in class, and at times they embarrassed the teacher by making vulgar remarks during the prayer gathering.

Arif, the father of an accused student, and his mother Rizwana were enraged by this, and they went to the teacher’s residence with their son. These people allegedly intimidated the teacher and pushed her to drop the complaint. Following this, the teacher re-registered her case with the police.

According to the teacher, who is Muslim and wears a hijab throughout school, she is quite disturbed by the students’ behaviour. The students finally crossed the limit of her tolerance when they shared the video of harassment on social media. Fearing defamation in the classroom and now in her neighbourhood, the teacher decided to take action and notified the police.

According to inspector Arvind Mohan Sharma, 4 students including a girl have been booked under IPC Sections 354 and 500 and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act. The teacher has stated that she has been going through depression as a result of this harassment.