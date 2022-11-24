Hours after Jama Masjid in Delhi triggered a controversy by banning entry of women without male companions, the controversial order has reportedly been withdrawn. According to reports, Shahi Imam Bukhari of Jama Masjid revoked the ban imposed on girls’ entry after Delhi’s lieutenant governor of Delhi VK Saxena intervened and asked him to rescind the decision. Imam Bukhari agreed to lift the ban on women entering the premises under the condition that girls and women “respect and maintain the sanctity of Delhi Jama Masjid” premises.

The Jama Masjid management forbade the admittance of females without male companions under a regulation that was implemented earlier in the day. It is notable that the Delhi Jama Masjid received a lot of criticism after placing a notice stating that girls would not be permitted into the premises. The Delhi Commission for Women’s chairman Swati Maliwal took up the issue and emphasized that the decision made was incorrect.

She tweeted, “The decision to stop the entry of women into Jama Masjid is wrong. As much as a man has the right to worship, so also does a woman. I am issuing notice to the Imam of Jama Masjid. No one has the right to ban the entry of women like this.”

Syed Ahmed Bukhari claimed that the decision to ban girls was made as a result of certain “incidents” that were allegedly reported on the premises of the historic building. The Jama Masjid management had put up signs outside the mosque notifying visitors that girls are not welcome inside. The sign boards were placed outside the three entrances of the mosque. “It is forbidden for girls/women to enter Jama Masjid alone,” the signboards read.

Jama Masjid PRO Sabiullah Khan had said that entry of women coming alone was barred because, “when women come alone, they do improper acts, videos are shot, photos are clicked. An order has been issued to stop all this”. He had further added, “no restrictions on families or married couples. Making religious places a meeting point is inappropriate, be it Masjid or Mandir.”

He further added, “Women make TikTok videos. They dance in the Masjid premises. They come and meet men here and this has to stop. If women want to come here for worship they would be welcome. But they cannot see religious places like Masjids as a park. Masjid is for worship and everyone must only do that here.”

Delhi | Notice banning the entry of women coming alone or in groups to Jama Masjid, removed from Gate No. 3 of the mosque pic.twitter.com/mbwbKXkGG7 — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2022

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan constructed Delhi’s Jama Masjid between 1650 and 1656. The mosque includes three massive gates, four towers, and two 40-meter-high minarets made of red sandstone with white marble strips.