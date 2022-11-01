On October 25, goons associated with the left-wing Student Federation of India (SFI) issued death threats to a college principal in the presence of police officials. The incident took place at the Maharajas Technological Institute in the Thrissur district of Kerala.

As per reports, five SFI goons led by their Thrissur district secretary Hassan Mubarak barged into the Principal’s room and threatened the acting Principal, Dr. P Dileep, with physical harm.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. “We will tell you one thing. If you continue to show hooliganism against the students here, I will break your legs,” Hasaan was heard saying in the video.

“I’m warning you. It won’t be like what you have been doing against the students so far. It will be completely a new game that you are going to witness from tomorrow. I will show you what I can do when you step out of the campus,” he continued his threats against the Principal.

Hassan Mubarak further warned, “Don’t show hooliganism to students. If you dare to touch the students again…you should beg pardon in writing…I will break your legs. Dare to show hooliganism? will set you ablaze.”

The threats continued for well over 5 minutes but none in the room chose to intervene. Two police officers, including a sub-inspector, stood as mute spectators during the incident.

The background of the controversy

The Thrissur unit of the SFI (the student unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist)) has alleged that on October 21, 2022, Dr. P Dileep manhandled a student for wearing a cap to college.

It claimed that the unnamed student was wearing the cap (for scalpal sclerosis) on the recommendation of the doctor but the acting Principal of the college refused to entertain him.

When the student refused to remove his cap, SFI alleged that Dr. P Dileep forcibly took it away. The Student Federation of India also accused him of assaulting the victim.

The supposed use of ‘force’ against a student ‘motivated’ Hassan Mubarak and his 5 accomplices to issue death threats to the Principal of Maharajas Technological Institute, in the presence of other teachers and cops.

After the video of the incident went viral on social media, a case was registered under bailable charges against the Thrissur District secretary of SFI and his 5 companions. They were booked for unlawful assembly and voluntary obstruction in the path of duty of a public servant.

SFI goons lock the Principal after he denies admission to their leader

In August this year, SFI goons locked up the principal of the Karyavattom Government college in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. The Principal’s only mistake was that he refused re-admission to an SFI leader in the same course, after the completion of his degree the previous year.

It must be mentioned that the SFI is the student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Reportedly, the student activists demanded that their leader be enrolled in the same course as he had some papers to clear.

However, the principal of the Karyavattom Government college refused to entertain their request. Miffed by the decision, the SFI activists locked the Principal in his cabin for over an hour. They also raised slogans demanding the re-admission of their leader.

#Breaking#SFI students lock up principal in office, create ruckus: #CPIM student-wing students also tried to prevent police officials from entering college campus, demanded readmission of their leader to a course he had completed.



Siddhartha Talya & @Viveknarayantw with more. pic.twitter.com/1F8XGejSjX — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 23, 2022

The student activists also accused the Principal of acting out of political interests. On being informed about the matter, the police rushed to the college, but the student activists tried to forcibly stop them from entering the college campus, thereby leading to a scuffle.

The police had to resort to a lathi charge to pacify the situation. Reportedly, 4 cops including Kazhakootam Assistant Commissioner were injured during the chaos that broke out in the college. Nonetheless, the police were able to rescue the Principal and escort him to safety.

They also arrested the student activists, who were responsible for the illegal confinement of the college Principal. A large contingent of police personnel was deployed at the Karyavattom Government college to keep the situation under control.